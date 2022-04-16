The last time the Pittsburgh Penguins missed the playoffs, I was nine years old.
Pens defenseman John Marino was also nine years old, Sidney Crosby just
completed his 102-point rookie season, and Evgeni Malkin was still finding a way out of Russia.
With a 6-3 win over the New York
Islanders on Thursday, Pittsburgh
clinched its 16th straight playoff berth, continuing the longest-active postseason streak among all major North American professional sports leagues.
It’s a phenomenal feat that should force
Penguins fans to take a step back, breathe and remember that, no matter how inconsistent
Pittsburgh’s play has been recently, simply making it to the playoffs is a gift that few fan bases receive year after year.
After the win against the Isles, the Penguins public relations staff (@PensPR) tweeted out a thread of what the team has
accomplished since the streak began in 2006-07.
No other team has more regular-season (725) or playoff wins (100), and the Pens are tied with the Chicago Blackhawks at three for most Stanley Cups during that time.
The Pens also have more regular-season (401) and playoff (54) wins at home than any other team.
Three players have been with Pittsburgh throughout the 16-year stretch: Crosby, Malkin and Kris Letang.
Crosby has more regular-season (1,303) and playoff points (191) than any active player in the league.
Malkin’s 174 playoff points is second only to Crosby.
The two-headed monster earned 16 major individual awards between them, including three Conn Smythe Trophies for playoff MVP and four Ted Lindsay Awards for most outstanding player.
Letang’s 22 playoff goals is the most among defensemen, and his 86 playoff points (22G-64A) is behind only Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman (88)
It’s an extensive and impressive list that serves as a reminder to Pittsburgh fans to count your blessings from the hockey gods.
Eighteen years ago, the Penguins were facing bankruptcy and the possibility of relocating out of the city and state.
A ping-pong ball changed the fate of Pittsburgh with the absolute miracle of winning the option to take Crosby No. 1 overall, and there’s going to be a time when the blessings dry up and Lady Luck leaves the Steel City.
The Pens going 4-5-1 in their past 10 games isn’t what you’d like to see as the season winds down with a tough opponent — most likely the Rangers, who claimed the season series 3-1-0 — lurking in Round 1 of the playoffs.
However, Pittsburgh went 8-2-0 in their final 10 games of the 2020-21 season, before its disastrous first-round exit in six games to the Islanders.
The regular season isn’t entirely
indicative of which team will show up come Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Here’s a reminder that during the 2009 Stanley Cup run the Pens were 27-25-5 and five points out of playoff position on Feb. 15.
Again, Pittsburgh was beginning to fall into the basement of the Metropolitan Division at 15-10-3 in December of the 2015-16 Cup year before Mike Sullivan was hired.
The next year, goaltender Matt Murray was injured during warmups of Game 1, forcing Marc-Andre Fleury to step in and take control — a near identical experience to 2016’s goalie scramble when Fleury went down with a concussion at the end of the regular season.
Inconsistency has always been at the heart of the Penguins’ consistent bid for a Stanley Cup run.
That doesn’t mean Pittsburgh is
guaranteed to make a deep playoff run this season, and it doesn’t make the last few years of playoff failure any less humbling.
It’s just an observation that maybe now isn’t the time to roll out the white flags and surrender just yet.
Even if the Pens get handed a
first-round defeat on a silver platter, the season they’ve put together is nothing short of remarkable.
Crosby, at 34 years old, clinched his 17th point-per-game season. He has 80
(29G-51A) points in 63 games played, including 14 (6G-8A) in his last 10.
Sid leads the Pens in scoring, with Jake Guentzel in the No. 2 spot at 78 points, and his nine game-winning goals are tied for third in the NHL.
The captain bounced back after
recording two points in seven games after returning from offseason wrist surgery that kept him out of the lineup for the first six games of the season.
It’s not just Crosby tearing up the league.
Malkin, who is currently serving a
four-game suspension for a “retaliatory and aggressive” cross-check to the face of Nashville defenseman Mark Borowiecki, is also having a point-per-game season.
Geno has 37 (17G-20A) points in 37 games since his season began on Jan. 11, after recovering from knee surgery.
The 35-year-old Russian native put together point streaks of six and seven games, scoring 11 points over a seven-game stretch from March 19-31.
Even Letang’s 63 points is the 34-year-old’s most since the 2015-16 season, and that’s while still averaging 25:46 of ice time. His 55 assists is tied for 12th in the NHL and tied for fourth among defensemen.
For the young guns, Guentzel is leading the Pens in goals (37) and is inching toward his second 40-goal season of his career and is averaging 1.11 points a game. Right winger Bryan Rust is also averaging over a point per game (1.07) with 58 points (24G-34A) in 54 games.
Goaltender Tristan Jarry has had a bounce-back season after a sloppy playoff showing against the Isles.
The 26-year-old is 34-18-6 with a 2.42 goals against average and a .919 save percentage, which are both eighth best in the NHL.
Maybe this season hasn’t been perfect, but no season is — even those that end with Crosby kissing the Stanley Cup.
For 16 years, Pittsburgh has delivered quality teams that glided, pushed or clawed their way into the playoffs to create a culture of success that is second to none in major North American sports.
While the early exits and season slumps are frustrating, fans should be focused on appreciating the years they have left with the core group that made the Pittsburgh Penguins a respected household name — especially with Malkin and Letang possibly facing free agency at the end of the season.
I’ve been lucky enough that I don’t remember a time when the Penguins weren’t slipping on their dancing shoes to make a run for the Cup, and I want to savor this feeling of always being in the hunt for Lord Stanley as long as I can.
There’s not a lot of time left.