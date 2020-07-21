HARRISBURG — In compliance with state guidelines to minimize the effects of COVID-19, the upcoming Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meeting will be held only online.
The online meeting will be held Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Because this meeting will held only online, the process for accepting public comment is different than usual. Comments can be emailed to pgccomments@pa.gov. Those who in recent months already emailed comments about policy matters and agenda items do not need to do so again; those comments have been forwarded to the board.
People also may submit recorded comments by phone by registering online to receive a call from the Game Commission on Wednesday between 8 and 11 a.m. The registration form needed to submit comments by phone can be found directly at www.surveymonkey.com/r/F27NZSB, or through the “Upcoming Events” link under the “Information and Resources” tab at www.pgc.pa.gov.
To watch the virtual meeting live, register at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2073957514663283214.