Small game hunters will be able to pursue ringneck pheasants Saturday by purchasing the required stamp. The increased cost of raising and releasing pheasants resulted in the implementation of this stamp and decision to only stock state and public lands. While competition on public land can be high at times, there are plenty of opportunities to flush and perhaps harvest a bird or two.
Perhaps the best part of pursuing pheasants is the opportunity to explore and utilize public ground that otherwise would have remained foreign. Spending a few days on a parcel pursuing birds will quickly teach a hunter the lay of the land and reveal what other game animals are present. Every time I hunt state game lands, I am somewhat surprised as to the amount of deer sign and sightings despite the heavy hunting pressure.
The special firearms season for antlerless deer begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. Only junior and senior license holders, mentored youth, active duty military and certain disabled persons’ permit holders with a valid antlerless deer license may participate.
All rifle hunters must wear 250 inches of flourescent orange and should be aware that archery hunters are not required to wear orange during the overlapping seasons.
This early season occurs during peak foliage and typically with more favorable temperatures, making it an enjoyable time to be afield. Deer movement, however, has been limited during daylight hours, and hunters should plan to hunt in the early morning and late evening for the best chances at an encounter.
The doe that I have noticed recently are still focusing on green fields for grazing, and a hunter would be wise to scout some this week. Wind direction is important when hunting whitetails, and a hunter should have several options depending on which way the wind blows. Keeping notes as to deer sightings and the best wind direction for hunting the area help tremendously when an opportunity to hunt presents itself.
Harvesting deer in warmer weather still can provide excellent venison, but steps need to be taken that are not typically required in the regular firearms season. Removing the entrails — or gutting, as it commonly called — should be done immediately upon harvesting a deer and properly tagging it. Opening the chest cavity and removing the organs helps drop the temperature of the carcass. Hanging a deer to allow air circulation around the entire animal is the next step to quickly drop the temperature. The ground or truck bed can trap heat between the deer and surface, which can lead to spoilage when temperatures are warm.
We are fortunate in this area to have a number of meat processors that accept deer, and it would be wise to establish if or when they will receive your harvest.
While there may be more of a rush for processing a deer this month, abundant numbers and a lack of hunting pressure can make it an excellent time to experience success. With the amount of antlerless licenses sold in the surrounding wildlife management units, one should expect to see some hunting activity at the end of this week.