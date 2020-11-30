Xavier Johnson scored seven of his 27 points in the waning minutes as Pitt held off Drexel for an 83-74 victory on Saturday, avoiding a second straight upset to a non-Power Five school.
Pitt (1-1) dropped its season opener to Saint Francis but led from the start against Drexel (0-1), and by as many as 16 points before the Dragons rallied.
The Dragons cut the gap to five when T.J. Bickerstaff dunked after a Matey Juric steal with 7:33 left. Johnson made a 3-pointer a few seconds later and, while Drexel came within seven points three times in the closing minutes, Pitt had an answer each time.
The Panthers finished with 62 percent shooting (31-for-50).
Au’Diese Toney scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting for Pitt and Justin Champagnie added 19 with seven rebounds. Johnson dished eight assists and Toney six.
Camren Wynter led the Dragons with 24 points, 17 in the second half, on 10-for-16 shooting. Bickerstaff scored a career-high 19.
PENN STATE 86, VMI 65: Jamari Wheeler scored a career-high 18 points and Penn State used a 17-3 run early in the second half on Saturday to break away for a win over VMI in Jim Ferry’s first game as the Nittany Lions coach.
Ferry, a veteran coach who was an assistant the past four years, replaced Pat Chambers on Oct. 21 when Chambers resigned following a school investigation into inappropriate conduct. Chambers was the coach for nine seasons, compiling a 148-150 record and won the 2018 NIT championship. The Nittany Lions were 21-10 last year and expected to get their first NCAA berth since 2011.
Penn State was up 37-35 at halftime and trailed 45-44 with 15:26 to play following Kamdyn Curfman 3-pointer. The Nittany Lions reeled off nine points before another Curfman 3, then scored eight more. Izaiah Brockington had six of his 15 points points in the surge.
Three players added 12 points for Penn State, which shot 51 percent in the second half and hit seven 3-pointers. Wheeler had four 3-pointers and five steals.
Greg Parham led the Keydets (1-1) with 21 points and Curfman had 17, hitting five 3s.
VMI coach Dan Earl was a star guard and assistant coach at Penn State.