INDIANA DEFENDERS Trevor Smith (11), Levi Porter (6) and Anthony Kowchuck teamed up to take down Mars’ Gabe Hein on Friday night at Andy Kuzneski Field in the WPIAL Greater Allegheny Conference opener for both teams.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

The way Mars came out firing the ball all over the field Friday night took everyone on the Indiana sideline by surprise.

By the time the Indians adjusted, Mars had already jumped out a double-digit lead and things never got much better for the Indians in a 42-6 loss in their Greater Allegheny Conference opener at Andy Kuzneski Field.