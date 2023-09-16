The way Mars came out firing the ball all over the field Friday night took everyone on the Indiana sideline by surprise.
By the time the Indians adjusted, Mars had already jumped out a double-digit lead and things never got much better for the Indians in a 42-6 loss in their Greater Allegheny Conference opener at Andy Kuzneski Field.
The Fighting Planets scored on their first two possessions of the game and took a 14-0 lead just 5½ minutes into the game on the strength of their passing game. Eight of their first 13 offensive plays were passes, four of which went for 10-plus yards.
“We expected them, with their big line, to run at us and they came out throwing the ball,” Indiana coach Brad Wright said. “They have some very good skill players and two good quarterbacks. They’re a well-rounded team.”
“We came out thinking they were more of a running team, and they threw the ball very well,” Indiana quarterback Trevor Smith said. “And then we just couldn’t really get anything going. We’d have a couple big plays, and then get ourselves behind the sticks.”
Indiana avoided the shutout on the final play of the game on Smith’s 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal, capping a 13-play, 63-yard scoring drive as the clock ran out. The game ended after the touchdown, and the Indians didn’t attempt the extra point.
“It was good to score. Definitely a little morale booster,” Smith said. “They still beat us so it doesn’t really matter. The scoreboard doesn’t matter. I mean, at the end of the day, you lost.”
“It bothered me for about two seconds,” Mars coach Eric Kasperowicz said of losing the shutout on the final play of the game, “and then it’s like, it doesn’t matter. We got the win. Doesn’t matter if you win by one or 40. You know, just for those varsity guys, they wish they would’ve got it. But the young guys battled.”
Expecting Mars to feature its sizeable offensive line and run the ball to start the game, Indiana instead got a dose of quarterback Luke Goodworth. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 76 yards on the Planets’ first two drives, putting the visitors in scoring position each time.
Running back Evan Wright capped both drives with touchdown runs of 15 yards as Mars took a 14-0 lead with 6:30 left in the first quarter. Wright scored his third touchdown on an 80-yard run in the third quarter and finished with 198 rushing yards for the Planets.
If Indiana had any visions of mounting a second-half comeback, Mars put that to an end with another fast start in the second half. Just as they did in the first half, the Planets scored on their first two possessions of the second half, taking a 35-0 lead with 3:40 left in the third quarter and enforcing the mercy rule.
Simply put, it was a game to forget for Indiana.
“I told the kids, ‘We’re going to just scratch it, throw it away, get past it and move on,’” Indiana’s Wright said.
As lopsided as the score was, it doesn’t truly represent how the Indiana offense played. Even before their final drive, the Indians had success moving the ball. They twice reached the red zone — once in the second and third quarters each — but costly mistakes at inopportune times ended both scoring threats.
Trailing 21-0, the Indians reached the Mars 4-yard line midway through the second quarter but a penalty killed the drive. In the third quarter, Smith was intercepted at the Mars 10-yard line, spoiling another promising drive.
But those are positives to build on after a loss like this.
“Yeah, definitely. We moved the football against a very good team,” Indiana’s second-year coach said. “We had some splash plays, and we just couldn’t convert when we needed it. But if you want to compete with the class of the league like Mars, you have to be able to do that. That’s the difference between them and us right now.”
Levi Porter rushed for 109 yards to lead Indiana’s offense, while Smith completed 12 of 21 passes for 115 yards through the air. Anthony Kowchuck led the team with 65 receiving yards on four receptions.
Mars held a 449-276 advantage in total yards.
“We’ll bounce back,” Wright said. “We’ll get in the film room and diagnose what went wrong and move forward.”
