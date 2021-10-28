“Nothing else matters but 11 guys doing their job, playing 48 minutes, six seconds at a time with great enthusiasm.”
That’s the message Indiana Indians coach Brandon Overdorff delivers to his team each week. Nothing changes as the Indians (5-4) end their regular season with a matchup against Armstrong (6-3) on Friday with the second seed out of the Greater Allegheny Conference in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs on the line.
This season marks the first time since 2014 and only the ninth time since Indiana joined the WPIAL that the Indians have clinched a playoff spot, which came with last week’s 46-10 romp at Mars.
“There’s a lot to play for,” said Indiana coach Brandon Overdorff. “We can move up as high as the No. 2 spot in playoffs and potentially have a home playoff game. It’s senior night, so it’s our last guaranteed home game. We really just want to come out and play solid football to end the regular season against a quality opponent in Armstrong.”
The Indians have been anything but consistent during this season.
At times Indiana appeared dominating, like during a three-game win streak early on that saw the Indians outscore opponents 155-59. Other times, the Indians looked defeated, sluggish and turnover-prone.
“It has been up and down, but overall we have played very competitive, solid football,” Overdorff said. “At times, in certain games, we just didn’t take care of the ball. Offensively, we’ve only stopped ourselves. When we haven’t been able to finish games, it’s because we slowed ourselves down. Mistakes here and there cost us, but it’s been a really great season and our kids are really resilient. They have a whole lot to be proud of.”
The Indians have a minus-11 turnover margin, with 16 lost fumbles and three interceptions.
Indiana has focused primarily on its aggressive ground game. The Indians average 315.8 rushing yards per game. In eight games, quarterback Devin Flint has only attempted 33 passes, completing 16 for 201 yards.
Indiana has three players with more than 500 rushing yards in seniors Flint (880), Zach Herrington (894) and Korbin Wilson (504).
Flint averages 5.9 yards per carry and 110 per game and has a team-leading 15 touchdowns. Herrington has nine touchdowns while averaging 7.4 yards per carry and 99.3 a game.
Flint and Herrington rank second and fourth, respectively, in career rushing yards in school history. Flint, with 2,138, is 166 shy of the record set by Lloyd Clemons in 1991-93.
Rounding out the leading rushers is Wilson with eight touchdowns and 9.5 yards per carry.
“Zach is your prototypical fullback in our triple-option offense. He’s a hard runner with good instincts for finding a crack and finding a way through it,” Overdorff said. “Devin has a bit more flash and dash. When he makes the right reads and does his thing, it’s electrifying. … Korbin has busted through the seams and had some great plays for us — big plays, long runs. He’s not real big, but he’s elusive.”
Indiana’s defense will be tested against Armstrong
The River Hawks are led by quarterback Cardin Olsen. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound junior is 137-for-215 with 1,807 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, along with 671 rushing yards and an additional 10 scores.
“Obviously we have to slow down Caden Olsen,” Overdorff said. “We have to take away the run game, but we also have to play the pass, too. We have to stop No. 4, somehow, someway, which isn’t going to be easy. Nobody’s done it yet. It’s a huge challenge.”
Alex Patton, a 5-8, 205-pound sophomore running back, averages 84.8 rushing yards a game and 7.1 a carry.
Meanwhile, 6-2, 200-pound Isaiah Brown leads receivers with 742 yards and averages 17.3 a catch and 82.4 a game.
“Olsen is a dual threat, but when you look at (Armstrong) on tape, they’re more than that,” Overdorff said. “Their running backs run hard, they’re strong upfront on both their offensive and defensive lines, their linebackers are very aggressive and active. They present a lot of challenges for us.”
Armstrong has collected over 3,525 offensive yards in nine games, with a nearly even split between passing (1,871) and rushing (1,654). It has outscored opponents 312-156.
The River Hawks are big, they’re physical and they can strike from several angles. So how does Indiana find a way to compete? Keep the ball out of Olsen’s hands.
“You can help yourself in stopping him by controlling the ball on offense,” Overdorff said. “That’s what we’re built to do, run the football. Our offensive line has to do their thing and our backs need to run the ball hard. If we can control the ball, keep it out of his hands and play solid defense, we should have a shot.”
This may be the best option for Indiana, which has allowed its opponents to score 207 points and gain an average of 253.4 yards a game.
“We’re going to need to be at our best,” Overdorff said. “Our guys are going to have to come ready to play, take care of the football, be physical, and our playmakers are going to have to make plays. This is why we do what we do — to play in these big games. Hopefully we can continue the success and do something special.”