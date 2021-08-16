Recently in the early
morning and late evening hours, the temperatures have been more comfortable. This cooler weather spurs both outdoor enthusiasts and
wildlife alike to begin
preparing for autumn. Big game and small game alike are beginning to key in on food sources as they ripen, with cherries currently
targeted by many.
With each day shorter in length, there is less daylight to accomplish projects with the benefit of the sun’s rays. As the
weather becomes more
pleasant, outdoor activities will become a more
common sight across the county.
Last week, I visited a local bow shop in preparation for the upcoming season. Despite my best care and effort, the bowstring on my compound was beginning to show its age. Waxing a string regularly and storing it out of direct sunlight can go a long way in prolonging the life of cables and string.
In the current marketplace, waiting until the last minute to obtain essentials could become problematic. Once hunting season is upon us,
it is a poor time to be
scouring the shelves of your local sporting goods store in search of something that would have been recognized as a necessity had an
inventory been taken.
Shopping locally supports the community and also
provides a closeness to
what is happening in the
area. Most shops have
information or fliers hung on the wall with upcoming events such as hunter
education courses, youth days and competition shoots. Photos of successful hunters were always of interest to me and provide an insight as to what type of trophies one might expect in our area.
Having a pulse of what is happening locally will provide more opportunities for
education and entertainment. Swapping hunting stories or discussing recent wildlife sightings is an enjoyable way to spend an hour and difficult to do when ordering products over the internet.
In the upcoming weeks, assessing your equipment for hunting, fishing and
trapping inventory is a fun way to build additional
anticipation. Cleaning up equipment and identifying what needs fixed or replaced now will allow ample time to do so. Ammunition
continues to be difficult to readily obtain, and some time may be needed to track down a particular offering. Those who favor less-common
centerfire calibers should double check their round count as it may be all but impossible to procure.
With the upcoming dove and goose seasons fast approaching, it would be wise to shop sooner rather than later for specialty shotgun loads. A federal duck stamp, migratory game bird license and steel shot ammunition are all necessary if one hopes to embark on a wild goose chase in September. Dove loads were once common in advance of the season, but with the strain on the supply chain, such bulk offerings may not be present. Learning to be selective in your shots will conserve ammunition while also resulting in more dead birds.
Archery hunters are already practicing their shot and scouting in preparation. Attending a 3-D archery shoot hosted by a local sportsmen’s club or shop is perhaps the greatest form of practice. A variety of distances, targets and terrain combined with some friendly competition make this shooting the best. Early in my archery career, I recognized the benefits of shooting at 3-D targets and believe the investment in your own targets is money well spent. If one plans on hunting bear, elk or turkey, practicing on the appropriate target is the best preparation.
With a lengthy season and the legalization of crossbows, more and more hunters are purchasing archery licenses. Those who take to the woods this fall owe it to themselves and their quarry to limit themselves to their ability and equipment.