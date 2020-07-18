PHOENIX — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco and free agent outfielder Yaisel Puig both tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday while New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman both returned to the field after missing time with the virus.
Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 testing sweep appears to be having some success even as large swaths of the United States continue to struggle with containing the fast-spreading virus.
MLB and the players’ union released statistics Friday saying six of 10,548 samples were new positives in the week ending Thursday, a rate of 0.05 percent. In addition to five players, one staff member tested positive.
That’s fairly good news for a sport that’s trying to begin its abbreviated 60-game schedule next week. But players and coaches are also aware that the optics of baseball’s relative testing success — especially in hard-hit states like Arizona, California, Texas and Florida — might not be ideal considering demand for tests has sometimes been higher than the supply for the average person.
“If they’ve deemed that players being tested is necessary to provide jobs, opportunity, entertainment, TV, all that’s going on — if they think that’s really valuable — then they’ve weighed it’s important for us to be tested this often for the season to happen,” Marlins pitcher Adam Conley said. “But it makes me sad if someone is desiring or needing to be tested and doesn’t have the means to get that. It’s heartbreaking.”
MLB is trying to ensure its nearly 10,000 weekly tests don’t strain public resources by using private facilities. The avalanche of tests has allowed the sport to keep on top of potential outbreaks.