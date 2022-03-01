To put it bluntly, IUP’s offense wasn’t good enough Monday night.
The IUP women’s basketball team had its worst shooting game of the season on the most inopportune night, and the Crimson Hawks lost to Edinboro, 63-55, in the first round of the PSAC playoffs at the KCAC.
IUP trailed by as many as 23 points in the third quarter before storming back in the fourth to make things interesting. Ultimately, it proved to be too little too late.
“We just struggled to score against their pressure and their traps,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “We didn’t take care of the basketball like we wanted to and they were able to pressure us into tough shots that we didn’t want to take.
“They just got us out of what we wanted to do, and we just weren’t able to execute in the half-court.”
Senior Justina Mascaro scored 19 points, and freshman Kiera Baughman added 16 points, but only three other players scored for IUP. The Crimson Hawks shot a season-low 36.1 percent from the field (22-for-61), committed 18 turnovers and went 3-for-9 at the free throw line.
Edinboro held IUP to 10 points in each of the first two quarters and took a 34-20 halftime lead. It was IUP’s lowest-scoring half of the season.
“It was their half,” McConnell said.
Edinboro took its biggest lead, 50-27, at the 2:28 mark of the third quarter. IUP went on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to trim the deficit back to single digits. On three occasions over the final five minutes of the game, the Crimson Hawks got within six points, but the Fighting Scots didn’t break.
“We always do. We always do (make it interesting),” Edinboro coach Callie Wheeler said with a laugh. “We have been telling them all year they’re good enough to beat anybody. But we’re young. We’re inexperienced. We’ve never been in this moment before.
“After the third quarter … I said, ‘They’re going to come back, and there’s going to be another run. We have to be able to counter that with big stops and big shots.”
That’s just what Wheeler got from her team.
Baughman’s 3-point field goal with 4:15 to play in the game made it 54-48. Later, IUP also got within 56-50 and 61-55, but no closer.
“I just really admire the way our team continued to battle and fight and just showed tremendous grit,” McConnell said.
Edinboro applied a full-court press for most of the game, and that didn’t come as a surprise to IUP. In McConnell’s estimation, the Crimson Hawks handled the press well. What they didn’t handle well was the Fighting Scots’ half-court defense.
“That’s kind of the way they play, against us, especially,” McConnell said. “They like to extend it and get us to try to make plays. But I didn’t think the press was necessarily the issue as much as it was in the half court. Once we broke the press, being able to get good looks at the rim. I don’t think we turned it over against the press. It was more in the half-court.”
IUP (21-8) now awaits Sunday’s selection show to see if the Crimson Hawks punched a ticket to the NCAA Tournament. They were sixth in the most recent Atlantic Region rankings, with the top eight teams advancing to field of 64.
IUP lost in the first round of the PSAC playoffs for the first time ever. Since the PSAC playoff field was expanded to 12 teams before the 2012-13 season, IUP had been 2-0 in first-round games.