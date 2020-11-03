Although archery season has been underway for a month, the highly anticipated rut phase is now upon us.
Many archery hunters save their vacation days for the next two weeks as mature bucks throw caution to the wind and focus on mating. Hunters who key in on this period of time often will hunt all day, and it is common to intercept a cruising buck during the midday hours.
Hunting during the rut can be feast or famine with the hope being a “hot doe” coming past the stand with bucks following her scent trail. Hunting between bedding areas can allow a hunter to intercept such chases and also a buck in search of an estrus doe. The early phase of the rut is often the best for hunters because only a few doe have entered estrus, while all of the buck are primed and ready to breed. Terrain features that funnel deer movement are good places to watch from either the ground or an elevated stand.
Once a buck locates an estrus doe, he will push them into an out-of-the-way spot for breeding. Often these breeding areas are on the edge of whitetail habitat as the buck does not want a bunch of random deer passing by or attempting to steal away the doe.
When this lockdown of breeding occurs, deer sightings can be scarce as most bucks are tending. Buck will travel extensively in search of a receptive doe, and many archers refer to this as cruising. Mature buck that have been nocturnal for much of the year now are on their feet using their eyes, ears and nose in an attempt to locate a doe. Cruising buck can be difficult to pull from their path of travel as they are on a mission to investigate the next bedding area.
During the whitetail rut, the use of deer calls can be extremely effective at times. A grunt tube can help change the direction a buck is traveling as it comes to investigate the deer talk. Deer are more likely to respond to calls when they cannot confirm with their eyes that there is not a deer there. Thicker undergrowth around the stand location gives deer confidence while at the same time inhibiting their vision. Rattling has worked for me on several occasions and is always worth an attempt.
The pre-rut phase is more consistent for attracting buck to a fight, although they may investigate it throughout the archery season.
Weather conditions are important when calling, and calm, crisp days are the best for your calls carrying to a deer’s ears. When calling a deer, I like to be able to watch its reaction, either with the naked eye or through optics. With crunching leaves under foot, I have witnessed a number of buck within 100 yards unable to hear my call. With an eye on the deer as I call, I continue to call and increase volume until the buck looks toward the call.
Once a buck hears a call, it can happen quickly, and quite often he comes straight to the base of your tree. A hunter would be wise to take the approaching shot before the deer is underneath or on top of you.
Despite deer largely throwing caution to the wind, a hunter must still keep the wind in their favor. When hunting all day, changing wind directions may require the hunter to move from one side of the trail to the other.
The archery season for bears is open until Saturday, and the fall turkey season is now underway. Spending the day in the woods with your bow allows the chance of filling a few different tags.