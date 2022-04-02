Sometimes the grass is actually greener on the other side of the fence, but greener doesn’t always mean better.
That seems to be the agreed-upon attitude college basketball coaches have toward the NCAA’s transfer portal, which gives student-athletes the
opportunity to openly and
publicly put themselves on the free market if they wish to change programs.
The transfer portal, which was created in 2018 and adjusted in 2021 to avoid a one-time transfer sitting out a year, has good
intentions.
It gives student-athletes more control over their fate.
It allows them to make the conscious choice of where they continue their education and collegiate career, it gives them a way out if they’re unhappy in their current
environment for any reason, and it makes the transfer
process less messy for everyone involved.
However, if something looks too good to be true, it probably is.
“I always like to say, ‘The grass is greener on the other side because it’s fertilized with a bunch of bull,’” Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz told the Associated Press.
That’s coming from a coach who has significantly benefited from the portal. Three of
Louisville’s five starters for Friday night’s Final Four game against South Carolina were transfers.
The issue with the portal comes from its unpredictability.
There’s no guarantee athletes entering the portal will find a new home, and there’s no rule saying the previous school has to accept them back if they’re left without offers.
As of Friday, more than 1,000 Division I men’s basketball
players were entered into the portal, according to the
recruiting outlet Verbal Commits. The AP put the number of
women’s basketball players in the portal at roughly 800.
There are only so many
scholarships out there to
accommodate these transfers — with college’s allowing an average of 13 scholarships per basketball team. A good chunk of the
players entering the portal won’t find themselves a new team, leaving the athletes and coaches in awkward situations.
The portal makes a coach’s job infinitely harder.
Student-athletes don’t have to give an advanced notice of transfer. They give their intent to transfer for approval and the program has a certain amount of days — two days for Division I and seven for Division II — to approve the motion and add the name to the portal.
This leads coaches to scramble for scouting prospects or
transfers to fill roster spots that could be left empty again in a year’s time due to the same
reasons. Where a coach used to have an idea of what his roster may look like the next season, it is now a question mark of doubt.
Maybe there’s no love lost for coaches who are paid six and sometimes seven figures to do this job, but it can create a tense environment between coaches and players.
Where things get really tricky is the harsh reality that not every college athlete is at the same skill level.
This pertains less to high-major level athletes transferring among other top schools and more about the players looking to transfer up the ranks
Student-athletes are young adults looking to build a name for themselves, maybe even a career. They see bigger-name schools like Louisville, Texas A&M or UCLA, and they see opportunity. It’s a chance to play on a larger stage and to get more eyes on their skills. Now, it affords them the ability to possibly get financially compensated.
However, a top scorer at one level or in one conference may not realize how drastically his or her role and skills will be affected in another.
Every college athlete was once a hometown hero on his or her high school’s court. They were all-stars, top scorers, MVPs and champions. The college level is a different ball game. They’re still all those things, but so are all their teammates and their opponents. They’re not the only 6-foot-8 athletic kid on the court.
Student-athletes need to be extremely confident in their ability to succeed or be able to accept there’s a chance they may not be as dynamic of a player at a higher level before putting their name out there for transfers.
The college basketball world has already seen a slew of bounce-back transfers for this very reason.
Kevin Marfo, a 6-9 forward, returned to Quinnipiac this season after starting a year at Texas A&M. With the Aggies, Marfo played in 17 games, starting eight and averaging just 2.6 points and 3.7 rebounds a game.
As a redshirt junior at Quinnipiac, Marfo led the nation in rebounding at 13.3 and recorded 17 double-doubles. This season, he started all 31 games for the Bobcats in his last year of eligibility, averaging 10.2 rebounds and 9.4 points.
Transferring may be the right option for some athletes looking for a fresh start, a better academic experience, to be closer to family, and plenty of other reasons that make sense for them personally.
However, the system as it currently sits, with thousands of names entering the portal every summer that creates mass exoduses from teams, is flawed.
Student-athletes deserve to have control of their futures in a safe way, while teams and schools deserve to have some type of certainty among their rosters.
The easiest solution would be to have the athletes go through a process prior to their transfer process request that would lay out their reasons and create an open conversation between the coaching staff, college and student.
The final decision would still be left to the player, but it could remove some doubt from student-athletes who may have minor disgruntlements that could be easily solved within the program.
Additionally, student-athletes who decide to enter the portal should be protected. Their roster spots should be safe, at least for a certain period of time, to ensure they have a place to play come the following season.
While it may seem like pandering to hold a spot for a player willing to leave, it’s a necessary notion to keep things amicable and maintain the symbiotic relationship between athletes and programs. It could be considered more of a gesture of good faith on behalf of an institution that holds power over the lives of these young athletes looking to balance out that power through the portal.
If student-athletes think the grass is greener on the other side of the fence, let them jump over; but give them muck boots just in case it’s fertilized with bull. And don’t forget to water your own grass in the meantime.