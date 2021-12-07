IUP is playing a waiting game, but the prognosis doesn’t look good for Shawndale Jones.
Jones, a 6-foot-3 redshirt senior guard, suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s win at West Chester, and the initial diagnosis isn’t good.
IUP coach Joe Lombardi said “there’s potential for a torn ACL” on his weekly U92radio.com/YouTube show Monday evening at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Lombardi said Jones is awaiting an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.
“Without an MRI we can’t confirm anything,” Lombardi said, “so we have to wait for verification from the MRI and move forward with whatever it is.”
A torn ACL would end the season for Jones, who leads the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in scoring at 25.0 points per game. Lombardi said he is hopeful the injury isn’t that severe and Jones can return in a matter of weeks. Under NCAA medical redshirt rules, if Jones is out for the season, he would be able to retain a year of eligibility and play next year.
“We’ll probably see over the next six or seven days,” Lombardi said, “but I’m pretty sure he would be out a couple weeks with the minimum.”
IUP is 7-0 and ranked seventh in NCAA Division II. The Crimson Hawks have won the past two PSAC titles, and Jones was the MVP of last year’s tournament as IUP’s sixth man. He was injured with 10 minutes remaining in Saturday’s game.
The Hawks’ other four starters are averaging double figures. With Jones out, the scoring load would be divided among those players. Kyle Polce, a freshman, would move into the starting lineup.
In addition, Bryce Radford, a redshirt freshman guard, likely would see more minutes, along with redshirt freshman KJ Rhodes, who has played sparingly. Lombardi also said Dallas Dillard, a 6-4 freshman, could play this season rather than redshirt.
IUP, which has final exams this week, doesn’t play until Dec. 14 at home against Millersville.