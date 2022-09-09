iup pre

Derek Lockhart, who had nine receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns in last year's win in Indiana, now plays for the Crimson Hawks.

 California (Pa.) photo

The opening weekend of the 2022 football season was certainly not what the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference had hoped for.

Fifteen of its 16 teams scheduled non-conference games, mostly against other teams in the region, and those 15 teams went a combined 8-7. Few of the wins were impressive. Many of the losses were concerning.