The opening weekend of the 2022 football season was certainly not what the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference had hoped for.
Fifteen of its 16 teams scheduled non-conference games, mostly against other teams in the region, and those 15 teams went a combined 8-7. Few of the wins were impressive. Many of the losses were concerning.
The PSAC West Division had a better weekend than the East Division. West teams went a combined 5-2, with only bottom-feeders Seton Hill and Clarion taking losses. Slippery Rock, Gannon and California each won by 20 points or more, while Mercyhurst won its game by two scores, and Edinboro edged Franklin Pierce –– which went 0-10 last year and has never beaten an NCAA Division II school in its three seasons of competition –– by only three.
On the other side of the conference, Shepherd, the preseason favorite in the coaches’ poll, won big, crushing Southern Connecticut by 41, but West Chester and Lock Haven managed one-point wins while the rest of the division took losses.
Among those East teams losing on the first weekend are IUP’s first two opponents. East Stroudsburg, which plays host to IUP on Saturday, lost to Pace, one of the traditionally bad teams in the region, 31-16, and Shippensburg, which IUP visits on Sept. 17, got whipped by mediocre West Virginia State, 29-6.
The up-and-down weekend was a far cry from a year ago: In 2021, PSAC teams went 10-4 in the opening weekend.
TRADING PLACES: There are several players who have landed at other PSAC programs after starting out at a rival school, and at IUP it’s quite noticeable.
This year, three players from division rival California have joined the Crimson Hawks –– PK Ian Anderson, WR Derek Lockhart and CB Naszhir Taylor. Lockhart and Taylor have nailed down starting jobs. Also new this year is FB Donald Bryant, who spent three seasons at Mercyhurst.
Those four join LB Connor Kelly and RB Dorian Woody (Edinboro), DL Vaughn Wallace (Clarion) and WR Qashah Carter (Bloomsburg) who came to IUP in the past few years.
A few former IUP players have transferred within the league this season, including WR Peyton Persing (to Bloomsburg) and DL Ayyub Dail (West Chester).
Outside of IUP, several players transferred to another PSAC school, with the headliner being Mylique McGriff, a former all-conference tailback at Clarion, who landed at California.
NEW FACES: Three PSAC teams have new head coaches this season, although one of the new bosses is a familiar name for IUP fans.
Ray Monica, who coached Kutztown from 2006 to 2012, was hired at Clarion. Most recently, he was the defensive coordinator at Southeastern Louisiana.
IUP fans probably know Monica for two reasons: He was an assistant on the 1993 North Alabama team that beat IUP in the NCAA Division II national championship game, and he was a finalist for the IUP job that ultimately went to Curt Cignetti in 2011.
At Lock Haven, Dan Mulrooney has been hired as the latest coach to try to turn the Bald Eagles into winners. He spent the past five years at Division III Anna Maria (Mass.) College, where he compiled an 11-29 record, but was 7-3 in 2021. Lock Haven has not had a winning season since 1981, and Mulrooney is the ninth coach since 1987 hired to fix what ails the Bald Eagles since their last season above .500.
Longtime assistant Ryan Riemedio was chosen before last season even ended to replace Marty Schaetzle, who retired after 20 seasons. Riemedio spent the past 10 seasons under Schaetzle, including the last two as defensive coordinator.
LOCAL NAMES: PSAC rosters are dotted with names of players from Indiana County-area schools.
Those include: LB Angelo Bartolini (River Valley/Edinboro), WR Duane Brown (Apollo-Ridge/IUP), WR Jackson Dougherty (Ligonier Valley/California), OL Max Mallis (Derry/Mercyhurst), OL Matthew Nelson (Indiana/IUP), QB Bo Swartz (West Shamokin/Edinboro), QB Luke Thomas (Indiana/Millersville) and OL Joe Turek (United/Lock Haven).