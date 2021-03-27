The last time the Purchase Line Red Dragons had a baseball season, they celebrated the end of a 70-game losing streak.
They didn’t have to wait long to celebrate this season.
Purchase Line scored twice in the seventh inning to tie the game and pushed across the winning run in the ninth in a 6-5 victory over Harmony in a non-conference high school game Friday on the opening day of the spring sports season in the state. Spring sports were canceled last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was great just to get to play,” Purchase Line coach Ray Hill said, “and then to win in dramatic fashion … It was fun for our guys. I think we had two wins the past five years combined so we haven’t done a lot of winning, so this feel real good to win.”
Jayce Brooks drove in the tying and winning runs, and Andrew Smarsh pitched three innings of scoreless relief for the win.
Trailing 5-3 and down to its final out, Purchase Line strung together three straight hits to tie the game in the seventh. Andrew Beer singled, Mason Gearhart smacked an RBI triple, and Brooks followed with the game-tying single.
In the ninth, Beer and Gearhart singled to put runners on first and third, and Brooks hit an infield single that brought in Beer with the winning run.
“We had guys step up,” Hill said. “Brooks, he’s a junior, but it was his first high school baseball game. “He didn’t hit that one hard — it was a dribbler no more than 10 feet out from home plate — but the guy from third was going on contact.”
Smarsh came on with runners on first and second in the seventh and allowed a single to the first batter he faced. Then he got two infield flyouts and a strikeout to keep the Dragons in the game.
He yielded a two-out single in the eighth and issued a walk followed by an error with no outs in the ninth before getting two strikeouts and a groundout.
“He got out of that jam and then pitched three scoreless to get the win,” Hill said. “It was the first game he ever pitched in high school so I didn’t see that coming. I thought maybe we could use him for an inning.”
Like most teams, Purchase Line is short on varsity experience because last year’s senior class graduated and the underclassmen didn’t get a season. The Dragons also played without leading hitter Isaac Huey, who is expected back in the lineup next week. In addition, Gearhart, their most experienced pitcher, is nursing an elbow issue.
Beer and Gearhart each finished with three this, and Brooks and Zander Bennett each had two. Gearhart and Brooks each drove in two runs, and Beer knocked in one.
“We broke a 70-game losing streak the last time we had a season,” Hill said, “but for as much as we lost, we managed to pull out a win without our best hitter, and it’s hard to say our best pitcher because we have a couple guys who can throw OK, but we don’t have that ace, per se. Some guys are pretty solid, young pitchers, but they’ve never thrown at this level. Not having a season last year hurts more than not just getting to play. A whole lot of guys didn’t get experience as ninth-grades.”
Purchase Line plays host to Penns Manor on Monday.
“Having not played last year, my bearings are all off,” Hill said, “but they should be pretty solid. I expect us to play a competitive game and hopefully pull out a win. We used every pitcher we have except the guy who’s starting Monday so we’ll come in a little thin.”
PORTAGE 10, HOMER-CENTER 0: Homer-Center got off to a rocky start to the season in a game that was shortened to 4 2/3 inning due to the mercy rule.
The Wildcats committed five errors and trailed 7-0 before the season was an inning old.
“We have eight starters with no varsity experience,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “Five errors led to seven runs in the first, but we played much better after that, so I’m encouraged. We just have to play more baseball.”
Cody Housholder had Homer-Center’s only hit with one out in the second inning.
Homer-Center plays at United on Monday.
PURCHASE LINE 6, HARMONY 5
Harmony — 5
Fry 6-0-1-0, Boring 4-2-2-0, Bracken 2-0-1-1, Maseto 3-3-1-0, Elias 4-0-1-1, L.Tarnow 5-0-3-3, Z.Tarnow 3-0-0-0, Eli 4-0-0-0, Cornelius 1-0-0-0, Jones 3-0-0-0, Totals 35-5-9-5
Purchase Line — Chambers 4-1-1-0, Beer 5-3-3-1, Gearhart 5-1-3-2, Brooks 5-0-2-2, Kephart 3-1-0-0, Bennett 4-0-2-0, Smarch 4-0-0-0, Lydic 2-0-0-0, Wickens 1-0-0-0, Syster 4-0-0-0, Totals 37-6-11-5
Harmony 011 120 000 — 5 9 4 Purchase Line 101 001 201 — 6 11 3
2B — Bracken. 3B — Gearhart, Chambers.
W — Smarsh 3 K, 2 BB. L — Bracken 6 K, 0 BB.
PORTAGE 10, HOMER-CENTER 0
Homer-Center — 0
Krejocic 1-0-0-0, Keslar 2-0-0-0, Ruddock 2-0-0-0, Rowland 1-0-0-0, Housholder 2-0-1-0, Palmer 2-0-0-0, Bekina 1-0-0-0, Houser 2-0-0-0, Clevenger 2-0-0-0, Totals 15-0-1-0
Portage — 10
Milko 3-1-1-1, Claar 2-1-0-0, Kozlovac 1-2-1-1, Irvin 3-0-0-1, Zatek 2-1-0-2, Moore 2-2-1-0, Scarton 2-1-2-1, Kargo 3-1-1-0, Ju.Morgan 2-1-1-0, Jubina 1-0-0-0, Jo.Morgan 3-0-2-2, Totals 24-10-9-7
Homer-Center 000 00 — 0 1 5 Portage 710 02 —10 9 3
W — Morgan 6 K, 1 BB. L — Housholder 0 K, 3 BB.