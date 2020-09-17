ARMAGH — United took the first two spots and the last two, but Purchase Line took the five in between to pull out a 25-30 victory over the Lions in a junior high cross country meet Wednesday.
Colton Henning won the race in 8 minutes, 32 seconds, and Matt Beaver came in second at 9:29 with nine runners in the field. Christopher Moon (12:16) was eighth, and Eli Duncan (12:20) was ninth.
Purchase Line runners finished third through seventh, led by Wyatt Sheredy at 9:50. He was followed by Jason Stiffler (9:58.51), Jacob Kauffman (9:58.81), Charles Blake (10:58) and Logan Smith (11:15).
United took the top seven spots in a 12-runner field in the girls’ meet, which the Lions won over West Shamokin, 15-50.
Melina Fry led the way in 10:37. She was followed by Jada Walls (11:09), Sierra Oleksa (11:15), Kenley Ingalls (11:17), Ashlyn Brendlinger (11P:20, Ava Kovalcik (11:34) and Gianna Deyarmin (12:04).
West Shamokin’s Emma Orr (13:23) was eighth and Sophia Smith (14:39) was 10th.
Purchase Line’s Chloe Barkley (14:30) was ninth.