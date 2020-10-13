The opportunity to get outdoors in the month of October can at times be overwhelming with so many options to choose from. A hunter at times must make the hard decision as to which species to pursue. Consulting the regulations digest for seasons and bag limits will keep hunters current on what to pursue.
On Saturday, bear season opens for archery and muzzleloader hunters. With a healthy population across the state, there are plenty of bears and places to pursue them.
Acorns are a primary food source for bears, although they will consume a wide variety of food. Cornfields can be a magnet for bears, although this is more common when acorns are in limited supply. Thick cover in proximity to a food source provides all that a bear desires at this time of year.
Observing the forest floor as you hunt or scout an area will indicate an abundance of food, and for lucky hunters, the sign of a feeding bear. Bears that are focused on a food source often will be in close proximity, although traveling a few miles for food is not unheard of.
Those who harvest a bear, must contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission to arrange an appointment because the check stations are closed in this early season.
• The youth pheasant season remains open until Saturday. Youth hunters must possess a free pheasant license to participate in the hunt. Information as to stocking sites is available on the PGC website.
If possible, sharing a hunt with a trained bird dog will add another
dimension to the experience. Those with young hunters might want to
consider making plans now with a dog handler for next season. Most dog handlers are happy to share their pursuit and work their dog.
I was fortunate enough to grow up in the days when pheasant were more widely distributed. In years past, it was common to see stocked birds throughout the landscape, and it was always a welcome surprise when one would flush. Today, hunters should focus on state ground because that is where all birds are released. Both cocks and hens are legal to harvest in our area.
• Rabbit season opens Saturday. What once was a way of life is now a pursuit that few experience. The PGC created the youth rabbit hunt, which is now open, in hopes of recruiting more young hunters.
At this point in the year, rabbits are abundant, and almost any area of regenerating forest should hold some. Rabbits relate to edge habitat so field edges, pipelines and creek bottoms all can provide the edge.
Rabbit is consumed around the world with recipes being readily available. In warmer weather, rabbits should be gutted immediately because it is not uncommon for a pellet to puncture the stomach cavity. The use of larger-sized shot-shell pellets makes them less abundant and easier to find.
• Duck season opens in our area on Saturday, but the season is
already underway north of Interstate 80. A variety of ducks live and
migrate through the county, and it is important to identify ducks before firing, and it can take years to become an expert at identifying flying ducks.
A federal duck stamp and migratory bird license are required for duck hunting in addition to using non-toxic shot shells.