With summer winding down, autumn angling options are on the way. Two northwestern Pennsylvania fishing adventures to consider are smallmouth bass on Pymatuning Lake and crappies on Conneaut Lake.
Not typically thought of as a smallmouth bass lake, Pymatuning does indeed harbor brown bass including quality-sized ones of over 4 pounds. Based on what I experienced this spring and early summer, the lake’s smallmouth fishery is on the upswing. The last two years the lake has been uncharacteristically clear with abundant submerged vegetation extending out to 6- to 8-foot depths. Perhaps this situation favors bronzebacks.
At any rate, when water temperatures start to plunge baitfish often gather in specific places, fodder for foraging smallies. Key ambush spots are long, gravel points and flats that taper off gradually into deeper water. We’re talking water that tops off in 3- to 4-foot depths, often with some green milfoil/curly pondweed present. If you’re a springtime walleye angler on Pymatuning, the areas where walleyes spawn — and wading anglers target — are the spots to zero in on for the fall smallie bite.
When conditions are right, you’ll notice surface activity as smallmouth corral baitfish. Also, seagulls and terns might be present, they too taking advantage of the aquatic buffet. Feeding frenzies can be short-lived or extend for multiple hours. Even when conditions are less than ideal, it’s likely some brown bass will be nearby. The action can be consistent, but not at the fever pitch encountered when you hit things just right.
Though prime types of areas are found scattered around the lake, some good examples include the rounded gravel points found between the Espyville/Andover causeway and the Orchard launch, along the east (Pennsylvania) shore. Similar cover is located south of the causeway on the west (Ohio) shore, near the New Bowers boat ramp, as well as proximate the Ohio State Park campground.
Extremely shallow-running crankbaits, spinnerbaits, vibrating jigs (Chatterbait-style lures) and topwaters such as the River-to-Sea Whopper Plopper can all produce. Soft-bodied jerkbaits, known generically as “flukes” to most anglers, also fair well, especially over weedy areas.
Conneaut Lake is Pennsylvania’s largest natural lake, nearly 1,000 acres in size. It packs a lot of habitat into a relatively small area. One will find shallow bays with floating vegetation; deep weedlines of coontail and cabbage weeds extending out into depths in the 10- to 12-foot range; and hard bottomed humps that top off in depths that preclude weed growth.
This abundance of cover and structure plays well to Conneaut’s gamefish and panfish populations. It supports a bass population comprised of both largemouths and smallmouths, with trophy-size fish of both colors available. It’s also one of the state’s better northern pike lakes. But from late summer through fall, regional fishing expert Darl Black focuses on Conneaut’s crappie fishery.
From mid-summer through early October, Black finds crappies relating to deep weedline.
“Sometimes they will also move out in open water to force baitfish into a trap on a weed point,” Black noted. “Casting small jigs works.”
Black’s summer crappie patterns tend to be productive through the end of this month, perhaps into the first week of October. As the days in October pass by, Conneaut, a deep-water lake that stratifies, begins its annual fall transition, culminating in the turnover. Crappies are on the move, the crappie fishing inconsistent. Conditions stabilize by late October, following the turnover, at which time Black said the deep-water crappie bite is setting up.
“At this point schools of crappies are moving into 20- to 40-foot depths on rock outcroppings found along points and mid-lake humps,” he said. “They respond to flashy jigging lures.”
Since smaller crappies are part of the late fall mix, and many don’t survive after being winched up from the depths, Black prefers not to target crappies during late fall outings.
Conneaut has no horsepower restriction and experiences heavy recreational boating activity during peak periods. This diminishes somewhat as fall progresses. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has a fine access ramp. There is also one near the town of Conneaut Lake, known locally as Fireman’s Beach.