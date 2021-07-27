This fall will mark 60 years since Dave Dunlap, a three-sport star athlete, began his senior year at Blairsville High School. That was a year full of triumphs and accolades, and Dunlap is remembered all these years later for his versatility and leadership on the football field, the basketball court and the running track.
But if you want to know the full impact Dunlap had on his hometown and its sports, you’ll have to look into the future because that’s where his legacy exists — in the promise of other high school students who hope to emulate his success.
Almost 30 years ago, Dunlap, his wife, Kathleen, and their three sons started an annual golf outing at Chestnut Ridge on Easter weekend designed to bring family and friends together. While it’s always been a festive event, it has taken on a different tone.
Since the family patriarch died three years ago at the age of 75, the Dave Dunlap Easter Open has served as a fundraiser, with a Blairsville High School student-athlete receiving a $500 scholarship — and other proceeds sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
“It has helped to keep his legacy going,” said Adam Dunlap, Dave’s middle son. “We have people tell us that they wouldn’t miss it, and I think my dad would be happy to hear that.”
It’s a fitting tribute to a man who played and coached sports in his hometown like few ever have. For his accomplishments, Dunlap will be inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame on Aug. 15.
DAVE DUNLAP was born in Blairsville on Feb. 3, 1943, the second son of Paul and Helen Dunlap. Like most kids of that era, sports were a staple of life. Dunlap played them all, and he excelled at them all.
“It was actually hard to get him to talk much about when played,” Adam Dunlap said. “I’d hear stories from guys he played with back then and they told me what a great athlete he was. But he didn’t really boast about it.”
In high school, Dunlap was on the football, basketball and track and field teams and earned a combined 10 varsity letters, including four in basketball. He was the quarterback of the football team, the Bobcats’ leading scorer in basketball and voted “Most Athletic” by his classmates.
If there is a marquee moment in Dunlap’s storied career, it’s Blairsville’s game against Indiana in the 1960 football season. The Indians, who had future NFL star Jim Nance in the backfield complemented by future Division I players Barry McKnight and Dave McNaughton, had beaten Blairsville in eight of the previous nine meetings (by a combined score of 144-30) and were expected to steamroll the Bobcats that night.
Instead, Blairsville eked out a 7-6 upset victory. The two teams have not played each other since.
The asterisk to the story is that Dunlap suffered an injury late in the game and was not on the field when the backup quarterback, Fred Manfredi, tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tom Murray to tie the score, or when Joe Bazalla kicked the extra-point that put the Bobcats ahead.
But when the season ended, Dunlap was named the first-team quarterback on the annual All-Gazette team.
“He is a smooth technician who can set up his sequences, handle the ball well and has a good passing touch,” the Gazette staff said of his talent.
In basketball, Dunlap was one of the top scorers in the county. He averaged 15.8 points per game his senior season, and he posted 23 in the Bobcats’ 71-64 upset of Purchase Line — the Red Dragons’ lone loss of the regular season.
On the All-Gazette basketball team, Dunlap was lauded: “He reportedly possesses the most accurate shot in the county.”
DUNLAP MARRIED Kathleen Flasick in 1970 and they started a family. Sports remained a huge part of his life.
He played a lot of golf, fished and hunted. He attended a lot of Blairsville High School games and coached the Boilermakers midget football teams and SS Simon & Jude elementary basketball.
Dunlap brought his three sons along and taught them not just how to play, but why it was important to enjoy sports. He coached John and Andrew in football and all three in basketball.
“When we played it was, ‘I’m your coach, not your dad.’ We didn’t get any special attention,” Adam Dunlap said. “He demanded a lot from you, and he wanted you to be disciplined. But he wanted you to have fun so that when you went on to junior high and high school that you wanted to keep playing.”
Golf became a pastime in Dunlap’s life. When Andrew, his third, and youngest son, was born in 1977, he quipped to Kathleen, “Now I have my foursome.”
The Easter Open started in 1991, and over the years it grew, oftentimes with more than 70 players hitting the links. And now, three years after his death, the event helps the student-athletes he supported, while also standing as a tribute to the life of Dunlap himself.
“The last few years, on the day of the Open, we’ve stopped by the cemetery,” Adam Dunlap said. “We do a shot of Irish whiskey at our dad’s grave as a toast to him.”
IN A FEW WEEKS, Dunlap will get a final honor for his career when he joins the long list of stellar athletes from Indiana County, many of whom he played with, coached or watched compete.
“There are a lot of great athletes in the county,” Adam Dunlap said, “so it’s something we’re proud of for him to be a part of. Obviously, we think he deserves to be in there. He was my role model growing up, and I know a lot of people looked up to him.”
Dunlap was a standout athlete six decades ago at Blairsville, and he spent most of his life involved in his community through service and athletics. The Hall of Fame induction will serve as the final summation of his career, one that spans decades in the past and will certainly — thanks to the Dave Dunlap Easter Open — continue into the future.
“I think he would be very humbled by this,” said Adam Dunlap. “He was a very quiet guy. He wasn’t very outspoken with his accomplishments, but I think he’d be happy.”