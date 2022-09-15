The races are on.
Heritage Conference football is heating up with the fourth week of the season looming, and the area’s three WPIAL teams open conference play this weekend.
Penns Manor and Northern Cambria are the two undefeated teams in the Heritage Conference, and both face winless but capable teams this week.
In the WPIAL, Indiana has jumped out to a surprising 2-1 start and makes the long trip to Mars to open Greater Allegheny Conference play.
INDIANA (2-1) at MARS (2-1): Mars held off Montour (34-26) in its opener, followed by romping past New Caslte (51-7) and lost at Blackhawk (15-14) last week. Evan Wright, a junior, has rushed for 167.0 yards per game. Quarterback Eric Kasperowicz has passed for 295 yards on 57 percent passing and has thrown two touchdowns and four interceptions.
Indiana has won two straight on last-second kicks under first-year coach Brad Wright. Quarterback Trevor Smith, a junior, has been solid, going 43-for-71 for an area-high 442 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, and he has a team-high 260 rushing yards. Garriston Daughtery (202 rushing yards) emerged with a big game last week, and Anthony Kowchuck and James Mill have combined for 23 receptions and rank first and second in the area.
PORTAGE (2-1) at PURCHASE LINE (1-2): Purchase Line wrapped rough losses around a 28-7 win over West Shamokin and has had trouble generating offense from a usually reliable running game.
Portage suffered its only loss to Cambria Heights (13-6). Otherwise, the Mustangs have rolled over a winless pair, River Valley (40-6) and Marion Center (42-26). Quarterback Andrew Miko leads the conference with 328 passing yards and six touchdown passes against only one interception.
RIVER VALLEY (0-3) at PENNS MANOR (3-0): Max Hill, a senior four-year starter at quarterback, leads the conference in rushing with 441 yards and is tied for the area high with seven rushing touchdowns and eight overall. Last week the Comets mixed in some key passes in a 26-6 win over Homer-Center. Justin Marshall (250 yards, 8.1 per carry) and Ashton Courvina (153 yards) have given Penns Manor a loaded backfield. The defense is solid, too, allowing one touchdown this season.
River Valley has faced its offensive challenges and is averaging just under 100 rushing yards per game while allowing 36.3 points per game.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA (3-0) at UNITED VALLEY (0-3): Northern Cambria has been the conference’s most explosive team, racking up wins over Cambria Heights (35-28), Marion Center (30-0) and Purchase Line (33-6). Quarterback Owen Bougher is 24-for-39 for 319 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. Colton Paronish (252 yards, 10.5 per carry) and Jack Sheredy (148) lead the rushing attack. The defense has yielded one touchdown over the past two weeks.
United Valley lost a close one at West Shamokin, 14-12, last week after making its debut as a co-op program with a couple losses. The Lions are averaging just shy of 100 yards per game.
WEST SHAMOKIN (2-1) at HOMER-CENTER (2-1): After scoring 40 points in its opener, West Shamokin has three touchdowns over the past two games and held off United Valley (14-12) last week. Quarterback Lou Swartz has rushed for 329 yards and four touchdowns but has passed for only 141 yards. Dylan Wolfe has 249 rushing yards.
Homer-Center has been hampered by health concerns at quarterback and has leaned on a rushing game led by Landon Hill, who has rushed for 322 yards and an area-high eight rushing touchdowns.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS (2-1) at MARION CENTER (0-3): Marion Center found some offensive life last week and held the early lead in a 42-26 loss to Portage. This is another rugged assignment.
Cambria Heights, which lost to Northern Cambria (35-28) and beat Portage (13-6) and River Valley (35-14), has rolled in the rushing game behind Tanner Trybus (341 yards, 11.0 per carry) and quarterback Ty Stockey (188 yards).
LIGONIER VALLEY (2-1) at APOLLO-RIDGE (2-1): Both teams are averaging close to 400 yards per game but are coming off losses going into Greater Allegheny Conference play.
Apollo-Ridge, which lost quarterback Karter Schrock early in the second game, is coming off a 43-7 shellacking at Deer Lakes. Nick Curci, the area’s leading rusher, has been effective despite the lack of a passing game and has 567 yards and seven touchdowns.
Ligonier Valley has run into trouble on defense and has some costly turnovers on offense. Haden Sierocky (303 yards, 10.8 per carry) and John Jablunovsky (255 yards) lead the run game.