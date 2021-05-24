Much-needed rain Monday morning has quickly transformed the area’s waterways.
Anglers will benefit from better flow and color this week and should start making plans for a fishing adventure. Some trout streams still hold good numbers, and an angler should be prepared to try several streams until a honey hole is found.
The town of Indiana has the Line & Bait Shop and Indiana Angler, allowing a chance to stock up on supplies in addition to possibly getting a lead on a new water to try. Our area is blessed with a large number of outdoor enthusiasts, and there are a number of local businesses that cater to their wants and needs besides the mentioned establishments.
Lakes and ponds can provide a mixed bag, with good chances of a panfish of some variety willing to bite. The relaxing time spent watching a bobber or rod tip while surrounded by nature is something that can be enjoyed by anglers of all ages.
The Three Rivers are not far away from our area, either, and always offer the chance of catching several species. The catfish of these waters can grow to more than 50 pounds, providing the potential for a fish of a lifetime.
If the thought of purchasing a fishing license is holding you back from hitting the water, fish-for-free day will be held Sunday. Another fish-for-free day will then be held on the Fourth of July, offering aspiring anglers two chances to enjoy their vacation time while wetting a line without a monetary investment.
All regulations must be followed, and it would be wise to pick up a regulations digest at a license sales vendor before enjoying the free fishing. Participants are allowed to keep fish; however, daily limits and size requirements can vary so it is best to have the digest with you while on the water.
Over the weekend, boaters of all sorts were on the move, with a number of kayaks spotted in my travels. Boaters should be aware of all regulations and have the necessary launch permit or registration before hitting the water. A fun day of floating can quickly be ruined by a citation issued by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Personal floatation devices are affordable, and modern versions are comfortable and functional. Much like a seat belt, they can save a life and should be used regardless of whether required by law. In my years on the water I have seen some strange and unexpected events unfold. and it is best to be prepared for the worse.
When the sun is high and you are surrounded by water, it can seem silly to keep hydration in mind, but a good supply of fresh water should be on board. An outing can easily last longer than anticipated. Sunscreen and insect repellent are also important for enjoying your time and not being uncomfortable for days to follow.
Turkey season continues until Monday, and the woods have largely been vacated by hunters. While there are fewer gobblers now than when the season opened, filling a tag is still possible. If one is struggling to experience success, seeking out an expert that has already tagged out should be possible. Most turkey hunters are looking for an excuse to be in the woods and are more than willing to help another hunter.
Switching the style of call or setup spot can be all the difference needed at this point in the season.
Hens are now nesting across the county, and gobblers are still in the mood for love. With less live competition, even a novice’s call can gain a response. After weeks of hunting pressure, some gobblers have learned to keep quiet but will still come to investigate your calls.
Setting up on a quiet day in an area with a fresh turkey sign and calling every 10 to 15 minutes for an hour can kill a silent bird. By positioning yourself in an area where you can hear a distance, you may also hear a gobble that can be pursued.