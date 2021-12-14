Rainy weather on the final day of the firearms deer season appears to have limited the last day’s harvest.
When the rain did quit, high winds blew into the area, knocking over trees and putting the deer on pins and needles. The deer I saw during the last evening of the season were nervous and running from the wind. Although the snow cover present for the start of the season allowed for a lot of tags to be filled, the end of the season’s washout surely saved some deer from being shot.
It is important for hunters to report their harvest this week so that the Pennsylvania Game Commission can estimate the harvest as precisely as possible. The deer population varies greatly from one area to the next, and the large size of wildlife management units makes it difficult to manage deer numbers in specific areas. With the amount of private property closed to hunting and hunters who do not harvest antlerless deer, the commission is all but forced to allow an infinite amount of deer to be killed wherever possible.
Much of my experience this fall indicated an unhealthy buck-to-doe ratio, which is detrimental to the herd’s health. With so many doe, some are not bred during the initial rut and come into estrus a second time. These late-bred doe then have fawns later in the spring when conditions are less-than-ideal and the fawns will be inferior.
Harvesting antlerless deer early in the season before the rut takes place is perhaps the best way to manage the buck-to-doe ratio. Warm weather and a focus on harvesting a buck keep hunters from filling their doe tags early.
- Those who took their deer to a processor may be waiting a while before their venison is ready because the remaining processors in business simply cannot keep up with the kill. More and more hunters are beginning to process their own deer, and it is important to properly dispose of the inedible parts. Dumping out deer parts along the sides of rural roads gives hunters a bad image and is dangerous with CWD now present in Indiana County.
- Hunters now can focus on small game, trapping and waterfowl for entertainment when time allows. The pressure and competition of deer season is a bit much for me, and it is refreshing to revert to less-popular pursuits. While hunting is popular in our area, rarely is it that you run into others during the week outside of deer season. Obtaining permission to hunt private ground is now also easier because the fear of scaring deer is gone. I am eagerly anticipating a small pond duck hunt that was discovered in bear season but was not permitted to hunt until after deer season.
- Cleaning and oiling your deer rifle should be done now so that rust is prevented. Washing hunting clothes in detergent that does not contain UV brighteners will leave them ready for the next adventure and free of blood stains. Treestands should be removed from the woods so that the tree or stand are not damaged.
- The late-season archery and flintlock muzzleloader season will open after Christmas, allowing tag holders another chance at their venison.
Scouting from a distance in the weeks to come should reveal where deer are feeding during the evening hours. After the rifle season, deer become extremely wary and will not tolerate much in the way of motor vehicle or foot traffic. The use of optics to watch from afar will allow the hunter to pinpoint where the deer are without disrupting their pattern.