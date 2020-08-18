Drought conditions are always concerning to outdoor enthusiasts because water is a critical component to how much a habitat can hold in regard to wildlife. During my coonhound training sessions last week, it has become apparent that many of the smaller streams in the area have stopped flowing. Pond levels are down by more than a foot, and some rain to our region would be a welcome sight.
Sadly, it appears the weather pattern will remain the same this week, and dry conditions could soon begin to impact what our fall will look like. Hunters can benefit from locating preferred watering sources for wildlife during drought conditions. Once hunting season arrives, these same water holes will be used and will be known to hold water when others go dry.
Setting up a trail camera on a watering source can reveal a variety of wildlife in the area and perhaps establish a pattern of a target animal.
Acorns and apples developed this spring yet appear to have stopped short of maturity with the lack of rain. Once an abundant food source is discovered, it should be monitored because the fruit may drop early while it dries out prematurely. Agricultural fields are showing the stress of the drought, and an early harvest could mean fewer standing crops come hunting season.
Anglers would be wise to focus on where colder water enters a larger body of water to locate fish. The current and difference in temperature
combined make such locations a hot spot during the dog days of
summer. Clear conditions allow fish to see an approaching angler, and one should approach a promising fishing hole with caution. Wearing colors that match the
surrounding area can help you blend in better while at the waters edge.
Much of the fishing interest and pressure has declined since spring, and quite often you can find yourself all alone on the water.
• The drawing for elk licenses was held over the weekend despite the cancellation of the Elk Expo and other events that surround the draw.
The Elk Expo brings tourism to the Pennsylvania wilds region and
allows elk enthusiasts to gather.
Hunters who were drawn for an elk license were contacted by phone by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on Monday. Those who are curious may check their account online to view the number of preference points that have been accumulated and to confirm that the draw was
indeed unsuccessful.
While using the Game Commission website, www.pgc.state.pa.us, one can also check the status of antlerless deer license applications. Last week my first successful antlerless license arrived in the mailbox, signaling the approacch of autumn and archery season.
• With hunting season fast approaching, hunters would be wise to take an inventory of their equipment. From one season to the next, items can disappear or be forgotten, and it helps to know in advance. Arrows in particular are notorious for leaving your bow to never be seen again.
Eating habits and growth can put hunters out of their favorite hunting clothes, and checking now will allow for diet plans or a shopping trip.
The briars in this region are unique and shred clothing, making it wear out prematurely. Quiet materials that allow a hunter to stalk silently do not hold up well in this environment and wear out quickly.
While manufacturers and suppliers often promote the newest product, very little specialized equipment is required to enjoy a day afield.