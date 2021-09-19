Paul Tortorella saw two different IUP teams on Saturday in the Crimson Hawks’ loss to Shepherd.
There was the third-quarter team that appeared lifeless and allowed the visiting Rams to turn a close game into a rout. There was also the inspired fourth-quarter IUP team that fought until the end.
His order after the 37-21 loss was for the players to decide which team the Crimson Hawks want to be moving forward because there is a lot of football left to be played in the 2021 season, and the games ahead are more important than the one IUP just played.
The Crimson Hawks (1-1) were competitive in the first half and trailed only 10-6 at intermission. But then Shepherd All-American quarterback Tyson Bagent took over. He led the Rams (3-0) to four consecutive possessions to start the second half, and what had been billed as a matchup of regional heavyweights nearly got out of hand.
“Probably the worst thing that could happen was for us to have to play catch-up with them because of their offense and their ability to throw the ball,” said Tortorella. “You can’t get into a scoring contest with them, because you’re not going to win.”
Bagent, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior, completed 28 of 41 passes for 468 yards and four touchdowns. In the 874 games the IUP football program had played since its inception early last century, no opposing quarterback had ever thrown for that many yards in a single game. The previous high was 440 yards, by Seton Hill’s Drew Jackson, in 2014.
“They’re a really good passing team and they have a good quarterback and some good wideouts,” Tortorella said. “You have to be able to match up the best you can, and you have to at least hold on in those matchups so you’re not giving up big plays. We didn’t do that today.”
By the time IUP composed itself, the Crimson Hawks trailed 30-13 at the end of the third quarter.
“We came out for the third quarter, and we didn’t execute,” said IUP nose guard Dajour Fisher. “We didn’t do our jobs.”
IUP rallied and righted the ship a little bit better in the fourth quarter, and at one point even had the ball in Shepherd territory with a chance to cut the deficit to one score, but quarterback Javon Davis had the ball slip out of his hand for a fumble that Shepherd recovered to end the threat.
The loss is IUP’s fifth in the six-game all-time series against Shepherd.
Davis, a sophomore making his second consecutive start, went 20-for-30 for 251 yards and two touchdowns, to Hilton Ridley (15 yards) and Irvin Charles (22). Freshman kicker Tyler Luther went 2-for-2 on field goals, making kicks of 22 and 26 yards in the first half. Shepherd outgained IUP 554-330.
“A million little mistakes got us today,” Davis said. “We knew it would be tough. But we didn’t quit. I’m proud of our guys. (Shepherd) got us today. We just need to have a short memory about this and move on.”
IUP hits the road Saturday to take on Mercyhurst (1-2) in the opening game of PSAC West play.
OPEN COMPETITION?: Two days before the Sept. 11 opener against Kutztown, it appeared Harry Woodbery, the transfer quarterback from Eastern Illinois had beaten Davis for the starting QB job. But then Woodbery was sidelined in the COVID protocol, and Davis started and won, the game, 29-26.
Woodbery was cleared to return Saturday morning after being away from the team for 10 days. He dressed and was on the sideline but did not get into the game.
But now that Woodbery is back, does he still have his job? Not necessarily, Tortorella said. The two quarterbacks will share time with the first-team offense this week in practice, and whoever has the better week will start against Mercyhurst on Saturday.
“We’ll see where it goes,” Tortorella said. “That’s probably the best answer I could give you now. But (Woodbery) didn’t really lose the job and it was just unfortunate, you know, that he came down with the issue. But Javon has done a good enough job in these two games to say that he has performed well enough to compete for the starting job.”
In two starts, Davis completed 40 of 60 attempts for 455 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions.
INJURY UPDATE: Preseason All-America receiver Duane Brown left the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. Tortorella said he was told it was a sprain, and Brown could be available at Mercyhurst. Also, right guard Josh Dauberman suffered a sprained ankle and leg cramps in the third quarter. He did not come back, and his prognosis is uncertain.
Starting linebacker Connor Kelly, who suffered a knee injury last week against Kutztown, did not play, nor did safety Randy Washington (hamstring). Defensive end Vaughn Wallace was limited because of a hip injury he suffered in practice.
GAME MVP: With Brown missing some time, Irvin Charles, the 6-4, 219-pound former Penn State transfer, became Davis’ top target. He caught six passes for 100 yards and one touchdown.
In two games this season, Charles has 9 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
But afterward, he was focusing on helping the Crimson Hawks get things turned around.
“This was a reality check,” he said. “You’re never as good as you think you are. There’s always room for improvement. If we go into the next game and we didn’t improve and learn, then that’s a bad thing. Win, lose, or draw, we have to learn from every game.”