NuMINE — A lot has transpired since the first week of the high school football season, and much improvement has been made by Purchase Line during that time.
The Red Dragons, who lost to West Shamokin 34-28 in the opener, have continued to get better as the shortened season has gone on, and it showed on Friday night.
Purchase Line, the No. 9 seed, rolled up 521 total yards and scored a 57-35 victory over the eighth-seeded Wolves in the first round of the District 6 Class 1A playoffs at Jack E. Boyer Field.
Josh Syster rushed for 237 yards and five touchdowns and passed for two other TDs to help lead the Red Dragons to a quarterfinal-round matchup against rival and top-seeded Penns Manor on Friday.
“We started the season out a little slow, but we’re taking it a step at a time and now we get to go again,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “I was glad we got to see West Shamokin again because it felt like the first time, we didn’t quite play our best. It was Week 1, and the kids were excited to go out and get another chance at them.”
The Red Dragons (3-4) were also able to get their passing game going. Syster was 6 of 8 for 163 yards through the air to give them a second dimension to the offense.
“Our linemen and running backs did a great job to open up the holes,” Syster said. “It also felt good to be able to complete some passes. It opened up our running game even more, and our receivers ran some great routes and made me look good.”
Coming off a 57-48 shootout loss to Homer-Center and two straight blowout wins before that, Purchase Line entered Friday looking to use its offense to take advantage of some of the Wolves’ defensive struggles. West Shamokin (3-4) suffered a disappointing loss last week to Blairsville.
“We’ve had our problems on defense, and that’s typically been somewhere where we’ve been pretty strong,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said. “For whatever reason, we just have not been able to string enough plays together where we’re executing or tackling well. We saw it in spurts tonight. We were our own worst enemy in the first half. You can’t put yourself in that kind of a hole against a good team. We started to dig out of it, but it was too much for us to overcome.”
Purchase Line scored on Syster runs of 3 and 48 yards on its first two drives to take a 13-0 lead. West Shamokin got on the board on the next possession with a 10-yard run by Dylan Wolfe, but the Red Dragons scored the next two touchdowns on a 4-yard run by Syster and a 43-yard pass from Syster to Andrew Beer with 9:25 remaining in the second quarter to give them a 27-7 advantage. The Wolves answered three plays later on a 1-yard run by Elijah Linhart before Purchase Line battled back for two more TDs — a 1-yard run by Syster and a 31-yard pass from Syster to Beer — and a 43-13 halftime lead.
“I had things I thought would work, and we started the game off with them and they worked very well,” Falisec said. “They adjusted to it, so we adjusted to what they adjusted to. Josh is a great athlete, so you have to give him a crack at it, and he showed tonight what he can do if you give him the time. He had some nice passes, and our receivers did a nice job, too.”
Purchase Line didn’t throw anything at West Shamokin the Wolves didn’t expect, but they still had a hard time stopping the Red Dragons’ offense.
“Of course we knew what was coming, and it was a matter of stepping up and stopping it,” McCullough said. “We knew what they were going to do, and it wasn’t anything we weren’t prepared for. But you still have to stop it. In those first two possessions, we didn’t want to tackle. Then we started to show some life, but it wasn’t enough. Anytime you score 35 points, I expect to win. So the defense and a couple errors, and that’s the result we get.”
The Wolves scored the first two touchdowns in the second half on 3- and 19-yard runs by Wolfe to make it 43-28 with 6:44 left in the third, the second TD set up by a fumble by the Red Dragons. But two plays later, John Elick scored on a 59-yard run to increase Purchase Line’s lead again.
Bo Swartz added a score for the Wolves on an 8-yard rush with 8:56 remaining in the game, but after West Shamokin forced a punt, an interception gave the ball back to the Red Dragons and Syster scored on a 27-yard run with 2:14 left to seal the win.
“We have good team chemistry, and we’ve learned how to play together,” Syster said. “Everyone did their job tonight. We have good coaching, and we’ve been working hard because we want to win.”
Now the Red Dragons have a tall task ahead of them with the undefeated Comets, who were on a bye this week, in another Heritage Conference playoff matchup. Penns Manor beat Purchase Line, 23-8, in the third week of the season. The Red Dragons, in their six regular-season games, faced off with unbeaten Penns Manor, unbeaten Marion Center and once-beaten Homer-Center — their three other losses.
“Penns Manor is very good,” Falisec said. “They’re very well-coached, and they have six or seven kids that can run the ball. They kind of remind me of us last year the way they can spread the ball around to everybody. We’re excited to go over there and play on turf again and play another redemption game.”
West Shamokin will find out today what next week could bring as the Wolves are looking to play Saltsburg should the Trojans lose their playoff game at Juniata Valley tonight.
“It’s strange,” McCullough said of the situation. “We could go back just to Heritage play. I don’t really like it because I feel like if you’re in the playoffs and you lose, then you should be done. I really like it in the fact that we can have one more opportunity to go out on a better note. And anytime we have a chance to play this year, then we’ll take it. It’s not the situation we want because we want to move on in the playoffs, but it’s another chance for our group to be back together again, and that’s what we’ll look forward to.”