PURCHASE LINE — Purchase Line compiled 360 total yards on offense and came up with six turnovers on defense while posting it first victory of the season in a dominating 39-6 defeat of the Saltsburg Trojans on Friday night in a Heritage Conference football game.
The Red Dragons got key contributions from many different players on both sides of the ball. It was Josh Syster led the way on offense, rushing for 157 yards, and getting another 47 receiving, to go with two touchdowns. Jayce Brooks and Brady Syster combined for 132 yards and helped burn the Saltsburg defense for 291 yards on the ground.
On defense, the Red Dragons were stingy. The forced three fumbled and recovered all three, intercepted three passes and came up with a pair of sacks while limiting Saltsburg to 186 total yards. Three different Dragons claimed fumble recoveries while junior safety Mello Sanchez stepped in front of two passes for interceptions.
They also shut down Saltsburg’s Trevon McFarlin, who helped the Trojans last week with 200 rushing yards in a victory over Blairsville. The Dragons held McFarlin to 27 yards on nine carries and limited the Trojans to 141 rushing yards.
The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie, and Purchase Line scored in the second quarter for a 6-0 halftime lead. Then the Red Dragons broke loose for three touchdowns in the third quarter and two more in the fourth.
Saltsburg played toe to toe with the Red Dragons for much of the first half and held the powerful rushing offense off the scoreboard until the 4:07 mark of the second quarter.
After a couple drives in the wildcat/shotgun formation with Josh Syster taking the snaps, coach Matt Falisec went with freshman quarterback John Elick behind center.
Elick helped spark the Red Dragons’ first scoring drive when he found Josh Syster down the middle for a 31-yard gain to the Saltsburg 10-yard line.
Two plays later, former quarterback Jayce Brooks, now used primarily as a fullback, scored when he burst up the middle on a 10-yard run.
Falisec acknowledged the importance of getting the ninth-grader’s feet wet in his first substantial action as the team’s signal caller.
“He did a really good job,” he said. “He was throwing quick balls outside, which was good to get him going a little bit. He completed what we asked of him, and for a freshman that’s pretty good.”
Saltsburg almost took the early lead following a David Stuller interception at 6:17 of the fifth quarter. The Trojans reached the 31 behind the hard running of by the Bartolinis, Angelo and Gino, who burst inside and outside, respectively.
Coach Mike Leasure decided to take a crack at the end zone, but Sanchez intercepted Staats at the 5-yard line.
“We thought we had some open receivers in the first half,” Saltsburg coach Mike Leasure said, “but they’re a good defense, and they made some big plays. It was a good first half, but we did not make the plays when we needed to.”
It was clearly a tale of two halves. Purchase Line came out of the locker room with a purpose and produced three scores.
On fourth-and-1 from the 9-yard line, Josh Syster took a pitch around the right side at the 7:52 mark to put the Red Dragons ahead 12-0.
Looking for a spark, Saltsburg freshman quarterback Luke Woodring was inserted for the next drive, which ended when he fumbled at the Purchase Line 30-yard line. Thomas Batten recovered for the Dragons, Brooks cashed in the turnover when he went up the left sideline from 15 yards for an 18-0 lead with 5:11 to play in the third quarter.
Another Saltsburg fumble set up the Dragons’ next scoring drive, which Josh Syster completed with a 41-yard run for a 24-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans finished a well-executed eight-play drive when Gino Bartolini sprinted in from the 9-yard line to make it 24-6 with 10:58 to go. On the drive, Bartolini had a reception, threw a pass for a first down on a fake punt and rushed for 12 yards.
The Trojans rode the momentum from the touchdown, recovering an onside kick to begin another drive at midfield. However, on fourth-and-12, Woodring was intercepted by Sanchez.
Two plays later it was Brady Syster taking a pitch around the right end for a 52-yard score. Andrew Beer made an acrobatic catch from Elick on the two-point conversion to bring the score to 32-6 with 8:24 remaining.
The Red Dragons offensive line was the key to wearing down the Trojans in the second half.
“We told them to believe in yourself and you will come together as a team,” Falisec said. “Brock Lloyd, Vinny Scott, Dylan Bouch, Clayton Patrick and Logan McCracken all played well up front.”
The Red Dragons finished their scoring late when freshman Austin Chambers scooped up a fumble and raced in from 33 yards. The successful extra point made it 39-6.
Purchase Line visits Blairsville next week. Saltsburg plays host to Homer-Center.
“Our guys played well,” Leasure said. “Angelo and Gino ran hard, Luke Woodring came in the second half and for not playing, he managed the game well. Homer-Center will be another tough challenge.”