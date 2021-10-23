PATTON — To hear Red Dragon senior wide receiver Mello Sanchez tell it, the Purchase Line High School football team just needs a couple of things to fall its way.
“We just need to heal up and get that one win and I think we’ll be back on track,” Sanchez said.
A Week 9 trip to unbeaten Cambria Heights, though, wasn’t the remedy for which the Dragons were looking.
Despite a couple of big plays from Sanchez that had the game close late into the second quarter and a stout showing by the interior of the Purchase Line run defense, the visiting Dragons dropped their fourth straight, allowing both Highlander quarterback Ty Stockley and halfback Tanner Hite to surpass 100 yards and score two touchdowns apiece on the ground in a 48-14 setback in Heritage Conference high school football on Friday night.
The Red Dragons slipped to 4-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play. Sanchez accounted for both Purchase Line touchdowns in the second quarter, scoring on an 86-yard kickoff and then an 8-yard catch off a John Elick pass that was deflected at the line that cut the Highlanders’ lead to 20-14 with 7:23 left in the first half.
Sanchez set up the second touchdown with a 52-yard catch of a long Elick pass.
However, the Dragons couldn’t sustain the momentum. Stockley scored on a 10-yard run with 1:01 left in the first half. Heights then took the second half kickoff and drove down the field, Hite punching it in on a 29-yard run in which he broke several tackles and high-stepped through the last defender at about the 5-yard line to make it 34-14.
Cambria Heights (9-0 overall, 8-0 Heritage) tacked on a couple of long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to set the final.
“Cambria Heights, they’re just a really good team,” Sanchez said. “ The score was pretty bad, but, honestly, I think we played a good game. I think our boys really stepped up. We’re missing a lot of guys right now, but we really stepped up.”
According to Red Dragons’ coach Matt Falisec, Purchase Line essentially was down to rotating 13 players on its first-team offense and defense. Purchase Line was held to 37 yards in total offense in the second half.
Cambria Heights outgained the Red Dragons 371-127. The Highlanders rushed for 365 yards.
“The last couple of weeks, we’re wearing down,” Falisec said. “We’re playing great in the first half, then you see what happens. We need to get our kids into better shape and play a full 48 minutes.”
If there was a moral victory to be found for Purchase Line, it was that the Dragons forced Cambria Heights to turn to Plan B offensively. The Highlanders’ Ryan Haluska entered the contest needing 151 yards to reach 1,000 for the season and had rushed for 17 touchdowns, but Purchase Line held him to a season-low 43 yards on 11 carries, although he did score on a 3-yard run after Hite recovered a fumble at the Dragon 8 late in the first quarter.
“I thought we played a pretty physical game. The score doesn’t represent what the game was,” Falisec said. “It was a pretty tight game going into the fourth quarter.”
Unfortunately for the Dragons, Cambria Heights had other weapons to pick up the slack with Haluska held in check. Stockley churned out a game-high 125 yards on 20 carries, scoring on a plunge from inside the 1 in the second quarter in addition to his 10-yard run just before the half.
One of nine Highlander senior players recognized before the contest, Hite registered his first 100-yard game of the campaign, going for 103 yards on just seven attempts. He opened the scoring by going 28 yards on a double handoff at 5:51 of the first quarter before mixing speed and power on his dazzling 29-yard TD jaunt in the third.
“We have multiple weapons. We have guys all year that have stepped up for us. If teams want to sell out to stop one of our guys, we’re very confident in the other guys,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said.
Brady Syster also had a 68-yard kickoff return for the Dragons, although Purchase Line wasn’t able to punch it in after Highlander place-kicker Zech Scott made a touchdown-saving tackle. Lewis had respect for the Red Dragons’ big-play ability.
Falisec thought the Dragons missed a couple of other chances to get Sanchez loose downfield but he thought the development of that aspect of the offense could benefit the team down the road. The Dragons will qualify for the District 6 Class 1A playoffs should they want to go; they’re currently in ninth place in the district standings.
“When we get into the single-A playoffs, that’s to our advantage,” Falisec said.