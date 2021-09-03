ARMAGH — Purchase Line went back to what it does best.
After experimenting with a zone-blocking running scheme in its season opener a week ago, the Red Dragons reverted to their man-blocking style of play Friday night, and it paid dividends.
They rushed for 263 yards and six touchdowns and rolled over United 41-0 in a Heritage Conference game at Thomas J. Madill Field.
Although Jayce Brooks finished with a meager 46 rushing yards, he scored three of the Red Dragons’ six touchdowns as they improved to 2-0.
“I’ll give all the credit to the guys up front,” Brooks said. “We changed a lot of the blocking schemes from what we’ve been doing. We’re mixing it up a little bit more. We’re running a lot more of the stuff we were running last year, which is easier for our linemen.
“They have been doing the same thing all these years, and it’s been drilled into their head, and it’s just a harder blocking scheme, zone blocking, so when we put in the power blocking, it went a lot smoother for them. That’s all they’ve known since they were younger.”
Purchase Line overcame turnovers on each of its first two drives of the game — including an interception on the first play of the game — to take a 20-0 halftime lead. Brooks scored all three first-half touchdowns for the Red Dragons, on runs of 1, 1 and 6 yards.
Purchase Line poured it on in the second half, scoring three long touchdowns to enact the mercy rule 13 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Brock Small scored on a 65-yard run on the first play of the fourth to round out the scoring, which came on the heels of touchdown runs of 25 yards by Brady Syster and 31 yards by Andrew Beer in the third quarter.
“We ran the ball very good this week,” Purchase Line quarterback John Elick said. “That’s one thing we did improve on very much. We ran the ball good, and had a little passing in there, too. We mixed it up, so I think we did great tonight, but we still have a lot of things to clean up.”
As was the case last week, the Red Dragons were sloppy at times, committing three turnovers along with several “missed snaps,” as coach Matt Falisec calls them.
The players understand that’s not a recipe for a winning formula.
“We can be a lot better than we were,” Elick said, “and throwing an interception on the first play of the game doesn’t help. We need to clean up our game, clean up our snaps, blocking assignments.”
“That stuff needs to be fixed,” Brooks said. “I feel like, personally, we have a lot of potential as a team, and we’ve just got to fix the little things. It’s all the little things that are tearing us down.”
If there is something for the United Lions to build on from Friday night, it was the second half.
Although the final score may not indicate it, United’s short-handed offense showed signs of life after halftime. After gaining just one first down in the first half, the Lions had limited success moving the ball in the second half, leaving coach Kevin Marabito hopeful it could be a sign of things to come.
“You hope so,” Marabito said. “We made some adjustments at the half. We started to move the ball, and then you get turnovers. Turnovers come back to haunt you, but we did some good things in the second half. We’ve just got to get better in a lot of aspects.”
Playing without starting quarterback Zach Worthington, who was sidelined with an injury he suffered in last week’s season-opener, the Lions looked like a team out of sorts in the first half, gaining nine team yards.
Senior wide receiver Jacob Boring got the start at quarterback, and Purchase Line zeroed in on stopping United’s running game and putting the pressure on Boring in his new role.
“That was really the move we had to make,” Marabito said, “and it weakens us in other places, but Jake, he’s a heck of a young man. He’s competitive. He’s going to make things work for us and he’ll get better.
“He’s shouldering the blame. That was the thing he said, that it was on him. It’s not on him, it’s a team thing. Jake’s going to do a great job for us, and we’ve got all the confidence in the world in him.”
Things got slightly better for United after halftime, highlighted by a nine-play, 34 yard drive on the Lions’ first possession of the second half. United reached the Purchase Line 33-yard line before fumbling the ball.
United finished with 78 total yards, committed three turnovers, had a punt blocked inside its 10-yard line and failed to take advantage of two Purchase Line turnovers.
“I’m proud of the effort they put in the second half,” Marabito said, “but we had those couple turnovers there in the first half, two big turnovers, and we couldn’t capitalize on it. You’ve got to be able to move the football.
“We’re hurting at some key positions and we’re just trying to get it. The kids are working hard, and we’ll bounce back next week.”
Purchase Line plays host to West Shamokin next week, and United (0-2) visits Homer-Center.