PURCHASE LINE — Purchase Line’s Brady Syster dashed for 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Andrew Beer added 134 total yards and a pair of scores to help propel Purchase Line to a big second half en route to their 44-6 demolition of Penns Manor on Homecoming at Barry T Madill Field on Friday night.
Syster started the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown sprint through the right side of the Comets line, and quarterback John Elick powered it in from 1-yard out and found senior wide receiver Mello Sanchez on the two-point conversion for an early 14-0 lead versus their backyard rival.
Syster ran for 44 of his game-high 149 during the Red Dragons’ first quarter to pace the Dragons offense early.
Penns Manor’s Ashton Courvina fumbled after the Comets picked up a first down, and Purchase Line junior Eric Overman recovered to set up Elick’s first-quarter touchdown dive.
The Comets moved the ball on a couple first-half drives but couldn’t finish on any of them. Of the Comets’ five first-half possessions, the Dragons defense forced them to turn the ball over on downs twice, punt twice and recovered a fumble while posting a first half shutout.
“We had a couple nice plays and made some nice holes for our runners but just couldn’t finish drives off,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “I actually still felt pretty good at 14-0 going into halftime.”
The Red Dragons outgained the Comets 112-26 during their dominating first half but only led 14-0.
“In that first half we turned the ball over too much,” Red Dragon coach Matt Falisec said. “We had two fumbles and a couple of dropped passes, we can’t do that going forward. Our defense was able to bail us out, but Penns Manor played us really tough in the first half.”
A quiet crowd erupted after the second-half kickoff was awarded to the Dragons when a debated fair catch by a Purchase Line player gave the home team the ball near midfield. The play seemed to give the Comets some life as they recovered a Brady Syster fumble at their own 9-yard line and executed their best offensive drive of the game.
Penns Manor cut up chunks of yardage on its initial second-half drive. Quarterback Max Hill drilled Courvina on a 31-yard 1st down pass and junior running back Justin Marshall picked up 14-yards on the ground advancing the ball into Red Dragon territory. The Comets moved the ball with ease near the 20-yard line before a Hill pass was dropped by a Comets receiver and ended up in the arms of Purchase Line safety Mello Sanchez.
“Usually we make those catches, but tonight we just weren’t making those catches,” Packer said. “They get a big return off the interception and the momentum goes back to them.”
Sanchez returned the interception 45-yards to the 50-yard line setting up the Red Dragons’ next score. Elick found Beer on a 34-yard pass play for a big gainer, and Beer found the end zone two plays later a 9-yard run through the teeth of the Comets defense. Beer also caught the two-point conversion from Elick in his “do-it-all” drive to make it 22-0.
“We have a solid secondary and they are playing really well,” Falisec said. “I’m confident that they are in the right positions and continue to make plays when teams throw on us.”
Penns Manor didn’t lay down. Justin Marshall answered with a 63-yard run, bypassing several Red Dragons on his way to the Comets first touchdown as time expired in the third quarter to cut the lead to 22-6.
Marshall led the Comets on the ground with 8 rushes for 97 yards and Max Hill contributed 40 hard earned yards on 12 carries.
It took Purchase Line only 14 seconds to respond as Syster sprinted down the Red Dragons’ sideline for a 51-yard score. Mello Sanchez caught his second two-point conversion of the night from Elick to extend the lead to 30-6.
“The way that Penns Manor was blitzing, we knew that we had to get to the edge on them,” Falisec said. “We had some really nice blocking and created a perfect running lane for Brady down the sideline.”
The Comets’ offense continued to pick up second-half yardage but also continued to turn the ball over.
Beer continued his breakout night intercepting a Hill pass and returning the ball 32 yards to the Comets 35-yard line.
Beer sprinted in from 22 yards away for his second touchdown of the night, putting the Red Dragons up 36-6.
Both teams second unit’s took turns turning the ball over late in the fourth quarter but Purchase Line sophomore Brock Small had a highlight reel 33-yard run for the final touchdown. Small found Logan McCracken for the two-point conversion to bring it to its final score.
Overall, the Red Dragons outgained the Comets on the ground, 299-152, and piled up 396 total yards to 187 for the visitors.
The Red Dragons took care of business in their annual rivalry game and now look forward to the showdown with Heritage Conference leader River Valley.
“They are a good team (River Valley) and are very physical,” Falisec said. “They have a lot of kids, creating competition among them, which makes them better. Overall, they are a physical team, and we are going to have to be ready for that.”
Penns Manor will try again to collect their first conference victory against a talented Homer-Center team at home.
“We know they are one of the top teams in the conference, just like this Purchase Line team,” Packer said. “We just have to get back to basics and get to work next week for Homer-Center.”