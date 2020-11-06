In a year in which it seems every day plays out like the script from “Groundhog Day,” the Purchase Line Red Dragons decided they couldn’t keep doing things the same way.
So, they changed their offense three games into a high school football season delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Never mind that they were already short on preparation because schools were closed since last spring — and still not fully open — and that the PIAA wrestled well into August with the decision if there would even be a season.
Purchase Line, considered in the preseason to be a contender for the Heritage Conference title, was sitting at 0-3, even with one of the best players in the league at its disposal. Granted, the Red Dragons lost close game to three pretty good teams — West Shamokin, Marion Center and Penns Manor — but there was no time for moral victories in a regular season that was scheduled for 10 weeks and then shortened to six to accommodate a reduced postseason.
With time running short, fourth-year coach Matt Falisec and his staff made some bold moves. Foremost, they moved Josh Syster, the area rushing leader, from running back to quarterback so he could take some snaps in the wildcat formation. They stuck with original starter Jayce Brooks on occasion — he moved to running back — and once in a while brought in freshman John Elick to give opponents a different look.
When a team resorts to using three quarterbacks, it’s usually a sign of big trouble. It wasn’t for the Red Dragons, who took off.
“The biggest thing this year is putting the pieces in the right place,” Falisec said. “We lost six or seven guys on both sides of the ball to graduation, and coming into this year, we put the kids where we thought they should be, and it didn’t start out too well. So we moved some running backs to the line and moved a couple other kids around. We put Josh in the wildcat so he could get a lot of carries. We moved John Elick to quarterback. We started to throw the ball a little more, and that opened up things a little bit. And it seems like now we’re playing awesome. And last week at Penns Manor, the defense was lights out. We’re just clicking at the right time. It happened last year, and it’s happening this year.”
A District 6 Class 1A semifinalist last year, the Red Dragons are back in the hunt. After squeezing into the playoffs as a ninth-seed in a 12-team field, Purchase Line won a rematch with West Shamokin (57-35) in the first round and then knocked off the top seed, Penns Manor (22-14), in another rematch.
On Saturday night, the Dragons face Bishop Guilfoyle (5-2) on the turf at Mansion Park in Altoona. A fifth seed, the perennially powerful Marauders are nonetheless the favorite to defend their title.
“We’ve got to play perfect football,” Falisec said. “We can’t turn it over and commit penalties. We have to limit our mistakes and play sound defense. Looking at them on film, they play multiple fronts. Offensively, they have a ton or formations that they run. There’s a lot of moving around. They have a lot of big kids, a lot of speed. The big thing you see is they’re very consistent; you don’t see many negative plays. They just chunk and grind at you. It’s going to be a challenge for our defense, but I think we’re up for it.”
The Red Dragons haven’t been perfect, but they are a lot better than they were in September. And now, in November, they join Homer-Center as the only Heritage Conference teams left in the postseason mix. Homer-Center (5-1) plays host to Juniata Valley (6-2) this evening in the other semifinal. The winners play for the title next weekend at Mansion Park.
“It feel good to be playing football,” Falisec said. “Other teams are done, and we’re happy to be one of the four left. And that’s two years in a row now, and that’s only the second time that has happened here. It feels good to be here, and I’m proud of the kids and the way they battled all year. It’s not an ideal situation with the way things are at school now, but we feel pretty good about where we are.”
Purchase Line has won four its past five games, the lone loss a 57-48 shootout against Homer-Center. The Dragons made their moves going into the Saltsburg game on Oct. 2. They won 39-6 and shut out Blairsville the next week, 42-0. The Homer-Center game followed in an earlier-than-expected regular-season finale in Week 6.
The change on offense wasn’t a popular decision among the Purchase Line faithful, but it wasn’t a sign of desperation, either. The Dragons were looking to give opposing defenses more to prepare for than 30 or so handoffs to Syster.
“The hardest thing was when we went to the wildcat with Josh, obviously you know he’s going to run the ball,:” Falisec said. “But he can pass the ball good enough to keep teams honest. Against West Shamokin he threw two touchdown passes. He’s not going to be accurate every single time, but he’s been good enough to get us here, and he throws one heck of a deep ball. We didn’t want to go with a freshman at QB so we had to be able to mix and match. The biggest thing was having confidence to let Josh throw the ball. And we can bring Elick in and do a good job with that moving the ball with the pass and handing off. Obviously, it’s not an ideal situation, but it seems to be working for us.”
Bishop Guilfoyle has won five straight games after dropping their first two, the first to Class 2A finalist Richland (19-10) in the season opener and the second by forfeit due to a COVID-19 issue. The wins came over Somerset (45-14), Westmont (39-0), Chestnut Ridge (31-21), Bishop McCort (forfeit) and Conemaugh Valley (41-0).
The Marauders average 350 yards per game, with 240 rushing, behind an offensive line anchored by Andrew Yanoshak (6-3, 241) and Collin Butler (6-1, 243). Keegan Myrick has 89 carries for 679 yards with nine touchdowns, and Haiden Garner has 41 carries for 397 yards and two touchdowns and a team-high 20 receptions for 295 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Konner Kiewewetter is 51-for-78 (.654) for 616 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Syster rushed for 1,370 yards on 153 carries in 11 games last season. This year, he has rushed for 1,507 yards on 176 carries in eight games. He is 10-for-28 passing. He has rushed for 23 touchdowns and passed for three.
Brooks and Brady Syster have combined for 789 rushing yards. Elick is 8-for-16 for 145 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
The Dragons are averaging 361 yards in total offense (292 rushing) and 293 in total defense. The defense, however, held Penns Manor, the area’s top rushing team going into last week, to zero yards on the ground.
“We started off with a pretty tough schedule,” Falisec said, “and everybody wanted to push the panic button when we lost to three of the better teams in the conference. We ran that gauntlet early, and I think that helped us because we’re playing with a lot more confidence. Now we get Guilfoyle, and we’re up for it. We just need to play perfect football.”