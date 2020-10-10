BLAIRSVILLE — The Purchase Line Red Dragons, Blairsville’s Zak Artley and the clock shared something in common Friday night.
They were all running in a 42-0 runaway victory for the Red Dragons at Ernie Widmar Field.
The Red Dragons ran a lot, and Artley ran too much. As for the clock, first the officials had to stop it from running, then they made it run the whole second half with the mercy rule.
Purchase Line rushed for 377 yards, 19 first downs and five touchdowns, all on 42 carries in 44 plays. Senior running back Josh Syster led the way, running out of the wildcat most of the night, gaining 139 yards and scoring four touchdowns on just 13 carries.
“Our offense finally came and showed up,” Josh Syster said. “Our line did an amazing job, and all our running backs actually ran hard today. It’s good feeling to know I’m not the only one back there.”
Including reserves, nine Red Dragons running backs carried the ball. Only two carries resulted in losses, and one of those was a fumble.
“When you get a push off the o-line, you’re going to win games,” said Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec. “The offense was clicking. We were getting positive yards on most of our plays.”
Junior running back Brady Syster, who rushed only seven times in the first four weeks, heard his number called eight times, added 89 yards and scored Purchase Line’s other rushing touchdown.
“It didn’t matter who it was,” Rick Artley said. “He wasn’t getting touched. The credit goes to (Brady Syster), but I think they probably could have had four other guys who could have done the same thing, to be honest with you. It’s just the way it was. They dominated the line of scrimmage, and they ran downhill with nobody touching them.”
Zak Artley, Blairsville’s senior quarterback, returned after missing two games with a concussion, but he played “antsy,” running out of the pocket when he should have been more patient and stepped up into it before throwing. He completed just 11 of 28 passes for 95 yards and threw three interceptions.
“I have to stay in the pocket a little bit more,” Zak Artley said. “I have to be more confident stepping up. A couple times I got a little antsy, I think, tried to roll out and it just wasn’t there. ... I think there was an element of me being gun shy. As the game went on, I think I wasn’t as bad, but there’s still a lot of work to do there. ... It’s just reps, reps, reps.”
Zak Artley practiced all week, but he didn’t see his first contact until taking the field with Purchase Line, and nerves might have been a factor. But at least he got back on the field.
“Maybe he shouldn’t have,” Rick Artley, his father and head coach, said half-jokingly. “I don’t know if he was nervous coming in, but he definitely didn’t play as well as he played earlier in the year. ... He was antsy in the pocket and I don’t think there was the pressure he felt that he was seeing. He tried to get outside instead of stepping up in the pocket where he wouldn’t have felt as much pressure.”
Problems with the clock running erratically started sometime in the second quarter. At approximately the 4:00 mark, the officials finally made the decision to keep the time on the field. By then Purchase Line had the game well in hand and took a 35-0 lead to halftime, meaning the second half would start under the mercy rule with a running clock.
The first possession of the game set the tone for how the evening was going to go for the Blairsville defense. On the first play, Josh Syster picked up first-down yardage, but a hold brought it back. Unfazed, the Red Dragons came back with two first downs. But the killer for Blairsville was a fumble that was snapped past Josh Syster on the ground, rolling 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage to the Blairsville 45. He chased it down, turned back toward the Blairsville defense and escaped three tacklers to make a 9-yard gain to the 26.
On the next play, Brady Syster took the ball to the right, then cut back into a gaping hole in the middle and ran 26 yards untouched to the end zone.
The two Systers handled all the touches on the next series, with Josh Syster scoring on a 3-yard dive, then adding a two-point run to make it 15-0.
Blairsville should have cut the lead in half on its second possession. Zak Artley threw a beautiful pass to Cage Kinney running straight down the middle of the field on a post route. But the pass went through Kinney’s hands inside the 5, spoiling what turned out to be Blairsville’s best shot at scoring all night.
Despite the drop, Zak Artley appeared to be getting into a rhythm. He completed a 10-yard pass to Devon Witmer on the next play. Two snaps later, he tried to connect with Witmer again at the 10, but this time the pass was too high and was tipped in the air by Witmer. Cornerback Mello Sanchez snagged it at the 1 and almost returned it the length of the field for a touchdown, but a blocking penalty brought it back to the Blairsville 6.
“Our corners really stepped it up and were up to the challenge,” Josh Syster said. “It was good to watch. ... Brady Syster, Mello Sanchez and Andrew Beer, they stepped up.”
Undeterred by the blocking call, the Red Dragons scored six plays later. A 38-yard pass from Josh Syster to Beer set up Purchase Line at the Blairsville 24, and Josh Syster scored on a run three plays later from the 5.
“We’re finally getting to where I’d thought we’d be at the beginning of the year,” Falisec said. “I’ve been waiting for this performance. We got it last week (against Saltsburg), we got it this week, and now we have Homer-Center next week, so we’ll get a big check next Friday.”
Purchase Line added two more touchdowns before halftime, on a 30-yard run by Josh Syster and an 11-yard touchdown pass from John Elick to Beer, concluding the Red Dragons’ passing game for the evening.
The touchdown pass was set up by a 28-yard interception return by Elick, his first of two picks on the night. He made his second interception on the third play of the fourth quarter, ending Blairsville’s last possession and best opportunity to score in the second half. Elick caught the ball at the Purchase Line 13, ending a 13-play drive that started on the Blairsville 30 midway through the third quarter.
“Our defense did a great job to shut that team out,” Falisec said. “Most of the time, we were rushing three guys and getting pressure on them. (Defensive lineman) Clayton Patrick was in the backfield on about every play.”
Purchase Line recorded its first shutout since Sept. 15, 2017. The Red Dragons held Blairsville to just 40 rushing yards and sacked Zak Artley twice. Kinney led the Bobcats with just 56 yards from scrimmage.