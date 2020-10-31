KENWOOD — Top-seeded Penns Manor knew exactly what it needed to do to eliminate rival Purchase Line from the District 6 playoffs.
The ninth-seeded Red Dragons also knew what to expect against their Heritage Conference foe.
But only one team was able to execute its game plan, and Purchase Line took out the Comets with a 22-14 victory Friday night in the Class 1A quarterfinals.
The Red Dragons (4-4) held the previously unbeaten Comets to zero yards on the ground and controlled the game physically.
“Our kids were ready to play, and I haven’t seen our kids more emotionally or physically ready to play than they were tonight,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “It’s an awesome win.”
Purchase Line advanced to the semifinals and will take on the winner of Saturday’s game between fifth-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle and fourth-seeded Conemaugh Valley. The Red Dragons were coming off a 57-35 win over West Shamokin in the first round.
“As long as we get to play another week of football, we don’t care (who we play,)” Falisec said. “People say about us being 2-4 going into the playoffs, but we’re not a 2-4 team. Whoever it is next week, we’ll be ready to play. We have six seniors, and they’re ready to go.”
Josh Syster rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Red Dragons, who trailed 14-0 early in the second quarter.
“They beat us up front,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “They were more physical than us tonight, and we were getting some guys banged up by them. When they beat you up front and have a running back like Syster, your chances aren’t very good.”
Penns Manor’s rushing attack has been successful all season, but the Comets struggled to gain any momentum for the rest of the game and were forced into throwing the ball. Max Hill passed for 163 yards, completing 10 of 26 attempts with one interception.
The first time the two teams met, Penns Manor beat Purchase Line 23-8 in the third game of the season to give the Red Dragons an 0-3 start.
“We were having trouble the whole game trying to get anything going,” Packer said. “Then we had to start throwing the ball. We just couldn’t do anything offensively that we wanted to do, and I give them all the credit.”
On the opening kickoff Friday, Purchase Line fumbled the ball and the Comets recovered at the Red Dragons’ 8-yard line. Three plays later, Hill punched it in from the 1 to give Penns Manor an early 7-0 lead.
The Comets took a 14-0 lead with a 69-yard touchdown pass from Hill to Dimitri Lieb with 10:41 on the clock in the second quarter.
“The defense did a heck of a job. It was lights out defense,” Falisec said. “They got that
fumble at the beginning of the game and we were down 14-0 before we knew it, but the defense did an awesome job stopping the pass and totally shutting down their run game.”
Syster scored on a 10-yard run with 5:55 left in the second and scored again on a 16-yard run with 2:01 left in the half to tie the game before the break. He tacked on a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:11 left in the game to give the Red Dragons the lead.
“He’s hard to prepare for,” Packer said. “We try to control our gaps, but you can’t let him get started.”
On their final possession of the game and in desperation mode, the Comets were pinned at their own 10 when Hill was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and two points for the Red Dragons.
The outcome wasn’t what the Comets expected, but the physical play by the Red Dragons was. Penns Manor dealt with injuries throughout the game, but Packer said that is no excuse.
“It didn’t matter tonight. They just beat us. They beat us the whole game. They deserved that win,” Packer said.
“Our kids had a heck of a year. We didn’t even know if we’d play one game this year. I told them to keep their heads up and told the younger kids they can learn from this senior group.”
Purchase Line knows it will be tested again next week but is ready for another challenge no matter if it is perennial powerhouse Bishop Guilfoyle or Conemaugh Valley, which is now playing under a co-op agreement with Ferndale.
“Two years in a row we’re in the semifinals, so that’s awesome,” Falisec said. “If we can just get one more win and get to Mansion Park, that’d be great. We only had two home games this year, so that’s a credit to our kids. I can’t get over their attitude and their work ability, and we’re proud of them.”