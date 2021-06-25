Tristan Redinger broke a 3-3 tie by ripping a two-run triple in the sixth inning to carry S.W. Jack to a 7-3 victory over Punxsutawney Post 62 in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Friday.
Redinger struck the big blow in a four-run inning. He put his team on the board in the first inning with an RBI double and finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Mason Raglani finished with two hits, and Hunter Martin, Michel Dolan and Joe Pumford each drove in a run.
Martin picked up the win in relief of Garret Minnick. Martin pitched the final inning and a third and recorded strieouts for three of the four ours. Minnick struck out two, walked one and allowed four this and three runs over 51/3 innings.
Parker Stahlman and Beau Thomas each doubled for half of their team’s four hits. Brody Stouffer had an RBI.
Young Township scores win over Unity
Young Township beat United, 3-1, in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball game Friday.
Blake Fairman shut down the opposition while striking out nine and walking one.
Braden Staats cranked out three hits for Young Township, which scored twice in the seventh to break a 1-1 tie and pull out the victory on the road.
Young Township plays first-place Yough in a doubleheader on Sunday.
IUP to hold two more summer camps
The IUP men’s basketball program will hold two more youth camps this summer.
Camps are set for June 28 to July 1 and July 19 to 22.
There will be two age groups, with 7- to 11-year-olds going from 9 a.m. to noon followed by 12- to 16-year-olds from 1 to 4 p.m.
There will be flexibility within age groups.
Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Registration is on a first come, first served basis.
Registration and additional camp information is available online at www.iup.edu.
For information, contact assistant coach Ron Fudala at rfudala@iup.edu.