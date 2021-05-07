Wade Miley pitched baseball’s second no-hitter in three days — and fourth already this season — leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 win Friday night over the Cleveland Indians, who were no-hit for the second time in a month.
Miley (4-2) relied on breaking pitches and his experience of 11-plus major league seasons to baffle the Indians and throw Cincinnati’s first no-hitter since Homer Bailey in 2013.
“It feels surreal,” the 34-year-old said.
The left-hander shook off an 83-minute rain delay to start the game and followed Baltimore’s John Means, who no-hit Seattle on Wednesday, to continue an early run of pitching gems in 2021 — quickly becoming the Year of the No-No.
San Diego’s Joe Musgrove started the ’21 no-hitter club by throwing the first in Padres’ history on April 9. Five days later, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón blanked the Indians, just missing a perfect game when he hit a batter in the ninth inning.
Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta on April 25, but that one isn’t recognized as official because it didn’t go nine innings.
This is the earliest in a calendar year there have been four no-hitters since 1917, when the fourth was thrown on May 5 and the fifth on May 6. It’s no wonder, with hitters entering Friday batting a record-low .233 this season.
For their part, the Indians joined a dubious list by becoming the 16th team to be no-hit twice in the same season. It most recently happened to Seattle in 2019.
Miley walked one and struck out eight on 114 pitches.
“He put on a clinic,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.
While Miley was blanking the Indians, Zach Plesac did the same to the Reds for eight innings before Cincinnati pushed three runs across in the ninth, helped by closer Emmanuel Clase’s throwing error and a balk.
The Reds got a pair of singles before Clase (2-1) fielded an infield tapper and threw wide of second base, allowing Nick Senzel to score from second. Then, with runners at the corners, Clase began his windup before stopping and tried to throw to second.
Mike Moustakas, starting at first for the injured Joey Votto, followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0 and give Miley more cushion — but also more tome to think about it in the dugout.
In the ninth, Miley retired pinch-hitter René Rivera on a lazy fly to right, struck out César Hernández and then retired Jordan Luplow on a grounder to third before he was mobbed by the Reds, who encircled him and danced across the grass.
Miley came in just 1-4 in eight career starts against the Indians, who were batting only .213 as a team. But Cleveland has been as hot as any team, riding a five-game winning streak and winning nine of 11 to take over first in the AL Central.
Working quickly on a cool, damp night, Miley made quick work of the Indians.
He coasted through five inning and didn’t allow a baserunner until the sixth, when Cleveland’s Amed Rosario reached on second baseman Senzel’s fielding error and then went to second on his throwing error.
Miley also allowed a walk in the inning, but regrouped by getting Luplow on a liner to left.
Franmil Reyes came the closest to getting a hit for the Indians, but his hard smash in the fifth inning was right at shortstop Kyle Farmer, who knocked it down and had plenty of time to throw out the slow-footed slugger.
It was the Reds’ 17th no-hitter since 1892.
“For something like this to happen, I don’t have the words,” Miley said.
CARDINALS 5, ROCKIES 0: Jack Flaherty hit his first career home run and became the major leagues’ first six-game winner, leading St. Louis over Colorado in Nolan Arenado’s first game against the Rockies.
Arenado, a five-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner during with seasons in Colorado, was traded to the Cardinals on Feb. 1 for five players, including pitcher Austin Gomber.
Arenado went 2-for-4, doubling off Gomber (2-4) in the second, then struck out and grounded out. Arenado added a single against Lucas Gilbreath in the eighth.
Flaherty (6-0) gave up three hits in seven innings, struck out six and walked one, retiring his final 13 batters. He lowered his ERA to 2.83.
NATIONALS 11, YANKEES 4: Washington burst ahead in a six-run eighth inning that included three errors and Josh Harrison’s three-run homer, and the Nationals stopped a three-game skid by beating New York.
With the score tied at 3 on a chilly night, Yadiel Hernández lined a single against Jonathan Loaisiga (3-2) that right fielder Aaron Judge allowed to bounced off his glove for his first error since Sept. 30, 2018. Third baseman DJ LeMahieu made a throwing error on Victor Robles’ sacrifice, Trea Turner hit a go-ahead single and Harrison homered for a 7-3 lead.
Kyle Schwarber hit a run-scoring single off Luis Cessa and shortstop Gleyber Torres allowed Yan Gomes’ grounder to bounced past his glove for a run-scoring error.
Kyle Finnegan (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win.
METS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4: Francisco Lindor hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning after an apparently heated exchange with teammate Jeff McNeil in the dugout tunnel, and New York rallied to beat Arizona.
New York walked off with a victory when designated runner Pete Alonso scored on pinch-hitter Patrick Mazeika’s fielder’s choice.
A day after snapping a 0-for-26 slide with a ninth-inning single Thursday in St. Louis, Lindor produced his biggest moment since signing a $341 million, 10-year deal with the Mets. He tied the game by hitting a 2-2 changeup from left-hander Caleb Smith.
The blast came a half-inning after shortstop Lindor and second baseman McNeil combined to misplay a popup. After the top of the seventh, teammates rushed into the tunnel adjacent to the dugout. Lindor acknowledged after the game that he and McNeil were having a disagreement — he claimed the pair saw a rat in the tunnel, and he was objecting to McNeil’s suggestion that it was a racoon.
Aaron Loup (1-0) tossed a scoreless 10th for the win.
PHILLIES 12, BRAVES 2: Odúbel Herrera hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia’s six-run first inning and the Phillies set season highs for runs and hits (16) as they won their fifth straight.
J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Jean Segura drove in two runs with four hits.
Attendance was 38,952 as the Braves allowed 100 percent capacity for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.
Zach Eflin (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in 62/3 innings with eight strikeouts.
Charlie Morton (2-2) got just two outs but all six runs he allowed were unearned due to a passed ball by rookie William Contreras that allowed Rhys Hoskins to reach on a strikeout.
MARLINS 6, BREWERS 1: Isan Díaz hit his first career grand slam, a third-inning drive off Patrick Weigel.
Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored three times for the Marlins, who have won four straight.
Milwaukee lost its sixth straight and fell to 0-5 on its seven-game trip.
Trevor Rogers (4-2) gave up one run and four hits in five innings.
Milwaukee starter Brent Suter (2-2) left because of a cramp in his right calf after surrendering Garrett Cooper’s one-out single in the third.
WHITE SOX 3, ROYALS 0: Carlos Rodón struck out eight in six innings, Zack Collins homered and Chicago beat Kansas City.
The Royals were blanked for the second straight game in part of a six-game losing streak, all to division opponents.
Rodón (5-0) limited the Royals to five hits.
Relievers Codi Heuer, Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks worked the final three innings to complete the shutout. Hendriks earned with sixth save.
Collins opened the scoring with in the fifth inning with a solo shot to center. It was just the 26th home run of the year for the White Sox, which is 28th in the league.
MARINERS 5, RANGERS 4: Mitch Haniger had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and Seattle bounced back from being no-hit in their last game with a victory over Texas.
Dylan Moore and J.P. Crawford hit tying two-run homers for the Mariners, who two days earlier at home were held without a hit when Baltimore’s John Means faced the minimum 27 batters.
Nate Lowe homered for the Rangers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. His 451-foot blast to straightaway center leading off the third extended his career-best on-base streak to 20 games in a row.
Chris Flexen (3-1) worked into the seventh, not giving up a run after Lowe’s seventh homer leading off the third that put the Rangers ahead 4-2. Flexen scattered 10 hits with two strikeouts and a walk in 61/3 innings.
Kendall Graveman struck out three around a one-out double for his fourth save in as many chances. The right-hander has thrown 14 1/3 scoreless innings in his 12 appearances this season
ASTROS 10, BLUE JAYS 4: Yuli Gurriel homered and tied a career high with four hits while driving in four runs to lead the Houston Astros to a 10-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.
Carlos Correa added a two-run homer and José Urquidy (3-2) pitched seven strong innings to help the Astros to their second consecutive victory after they lost their previous three games. Urquidy allowed four hits and two runs for his third straight win after opening the season by losing two decisions.
Gurriel, who hit a two-run homer in the fifth, is having a great season and leads the Astros in hits (39) and RBIs (24).
Bo Bichette put the Blue Jays up early with a solo homer to left field with one out in the first.