The Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 schedule has been released and once again the team will be featured in multiple primetime games.
The Steelers will have four primetime matchups this season, including two on Thursday Night Football, both at Acrisure Stadium.
The Steelers open the season at home for the first time since 2014, and only the 10th time since Acrisure Stadium opened in 2001. The Steelers will play host to the San Francisco 49ers, the defending NFC West champs, in a Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m.
The Steelers will remain at home for Week 2 when they have their first primetime game of the season, an AFC North matchup against the Cleveland Browns on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 18. This will be the 19th straight year the Steelers will play on “Monday Night Football.” It will also be the first time the Steelers have had back-to-back home games to begin the season since the 1997 season.
The primetime excitement continues in Week 3 when the Steelers hit the road for the first time to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 24 on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, with kickoff slated for 8:20 p.m. It’s also the beginning of a road well-traveled for the Steelers as they will canvas 16,525 miles and 20 time zones in 2023.
The Steelers will head to Texas in Week 4 to face the Houston Texans in a 1 p.m. game on Sunday, Oct. 1. The following week it will be back to Acrisure Stadium to take on an AFC North foe, hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 8.
The Steelers will have an early bye week this year as it falls on Week 6, setting them up for a long stretch of 12 straight games.
On the schedule this season are multiple Super Bowl rematches for the Steelers, including three in which they walked away hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. The first rematch comes right after the bye when the Steelers head across the country to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 22.
There will be some home cooking with three straight games slated at ome. The stretch begins with a Week 8 meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2022 AFC South champs, on Sunday, Oct. 29.
It’s back to primetime in Week 9 when the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football” on Nov. 2, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m.. The Steelers boast an 8-2 record playing at home on Thursday nights.
The three-game home stretch concludes with a Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 12.
Two AFC North games on the road are up next with a Week 11 game against the Browns on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Cleveland Browns Stadium and a Week 12 game at defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 26.
Another Super Bowl rematch will take place at home when the Steelers host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 on Sunday, Dec. 3.
The final primetime game of the year, and the second on “Thursday Night Football,” will be in Week 14 when the Steelers host the New England Patriots on Dec. 7.
Week 15 has the Steelers facing the Indianapolis Colts on the road, but the exact date, time and network have yet to be determined.
The holiday season will be highlighted by a game against the Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 23 at home.
The Steelers will ring in the New Year about as far away from home as they can be with a Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks. The two teams will meet on Sunday, Dec. 31
The regular season will wrap on the road against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 18. All Week 18 dates, times and networks will be determined following the outcome of Week 17 games.
