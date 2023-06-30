Penguins logo

The Pittsburgh Penguins drafted five players Thursday, the second day of the 2023 NHL Draft, the first for Kyle Dubas, the organization’s new president of hockey operations, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Following the Penguins’ first-round draft selection of Brayden Yager at 14th overall on Wednesday, the Penguins drafted Emil Pieniniemi (second round, 91st overall), Mikhail Ilyin (fifth round, 142nd overall), Cooper Foster (sixth round, 174th overall), Emil Järventie (seventh round, 217th overall) and Kalle Kangas (seventh round, 223rd overall). The Penguins traded their second-round pick to the New York Rangers for the second- and seventh-round picks at the 2024 draft.