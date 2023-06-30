The Pittsburgh Penguins drafted five players Thursday, the second day of the 2023 NHL Draft, the first for Kyle Dubas, the organization’s new president of hockey operations, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Following the Penguins’ first-round draft selection of Brayden Yager at 14th overall on Wednesday, the Penguins drafted Emil Pieniniemi (second round, 91st overall), Mikhail Ilyin (fifth round, 142nd overall), Cooper Foster (sixth round, 174th overall), Emil Järventie (seventh round, 217th overall) and Kalle Kangas (seventh round, 223rd overall). The Penguins traded their second-round pick to the New York Rangers for the second- and seventh-round picks at the 2024 draft.
Pieniniemi, 18, played one game with Kärpät of Liiga last season with fellow Penguin Joel Blomqvist. The Kuopio, Finland, native spent the past two seasons with Kärpät U20, recording four goals, 18 assists and 22 points in 65 games. The 6-foot-2, 176-pound defenseman won bronze with Finland at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with fellow draft picks Järventie and Kangas.
Ilyin, 18, spent the 2022-23 season split between Severstal of the KHL and Almaz of the MHL, Russia’s top junior league. The 6-foot, 181-pound forward picked up two assists in 21 games with Severstal. With Almaz, Ilyin was tied for fourth on the team with a career-best 26 points (4 goals, 22 assists) in 28 games. The native of Cherepovets, Russia, spent two seasons in the MHL from 2021-23, recording eight goals, 28 assists and 36 points in 53 games.
Foster, 18, spent the last two seasons with the Ottawa 67’s of the OHL, recording 19 goals, 21 assists and 40 points. The 5-11, 172-pound forward split the 2021-22 season between the 67’s and Soo Thunderbirds of the NOJHL, where he tallied a team-leading 60 points (18 goals, 42 asssists) in 38 games. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, native was named to the NOJHL First All-Star Team and awarded the NOJHL Best Overall Team Player and Most Valuable Player, helping his team to the league championship
Järventie, 18, split the 2022-23 season between Liiga, Finland’s top professional league, Mestis and Ilves U18 and U20. The 5-10, 168-pound forward picked up one goal in 15 games with Liiga. With Mestis, he recorded four goals and three assists. The Tampere, Finland, native helped his home country to a bronze medal win at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Kangas, 18, spent the last season with Jokerit U20, recording one goal, eight assists and a plus-15 in 42 games and four assists in 12 playoff games. The 6-4, 205-pound defenseman won a bronze medal with Team Finland at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The Vantaa, Finland, native also represented Finland at the 2023 World Under-18 Junior Championship, tallying two assists in five games.
