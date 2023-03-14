patrick peterson

PATRICK PETERSON

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed on a two-year contract with eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday. Peterson replaces Cam Sutton, who is going to the Detroit Lions. The Steelers cut William Jackson on Friday and benched Ahkello Witherspoon last season.

