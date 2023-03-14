The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed on a two-year contract with eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday. Peterson replaces Cam Sutton, who is going to the Detroit Lions. The Steelers cut William Jackson on Friday and benched Ahkello Witherspoon last season.
The Steelers are signing Peterson, the league’s active interceptions leader, to a two-year, $14 million deal, according to various published reports. Peterson’s contract includes $5.85 million guaranteed.
A three-time All-Pro, Peterson, who turns 33 in July, spent his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and past two in Minnesota. He had five interceptions for the Vikings last season.
Peterson made the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons and was an All-Pro in three of his first five.
Peterson, who turns 33 in July, spent the last two seasons with the Vikings, picking off five passes in 2022 and defending 15 more.
Peterson will join veterans Levi Wallace, Arthur Maulet and Ahkello Witherspoon in a remade Steelers secondary. The team also could bring back William Jackson III at a lower salary after cutting him this offseason for cap relief.
On Monday, Peterson spoke on the All Things Covered Podcast with former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden.
“Obviously love Coach (Mike) Tomlin and what he brings to the table,” Peterson said. “And just how consistent he is. How consistent the defense is. How consistent his team is, year in and year out. They’re always in position to win ballgames, and that’s all you can ask for.
“Always been a big fan of how Mike T teams are always prepared to play a football game, even if they are outmatched on paper.”
Following the retirement of Patriots safety Devin McCourty, Peterson and the Vikings’ Harrison Smith are the current active interception leaders with 34 apiece.
Peterson started 30 games over the past two seasons for the Vikings, missing four contests due to hamstring issues. But over the course of his 12 NFL seasons, Peterson only has missed a total of 10 games.
“What better franchise would you want to end your career in?” Peterson said. “Especially when you have aspirations of being like all the greats that they’ve had. It’s an honor.”