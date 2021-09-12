There is still a long way to go, but IUP coach Paul Tortorella already knows something about his Crimson Hawks.
“I saw a lot of resiliency out there today,” he said Saturday after his No. 15 Crimson Hawks opened the 2021 season by overcoming some tough obstacles and scoring a gutsy 29-26 win over No. 18 Kutztown in front of 5,000 fans at Miller Stadium.
The resiliency showed every time Kutztown scored, because IUP answered with a score of its own. It also showed in the play of quarterback Javon Davis, who was pressed into starting duty only 48 hours before kickoff. And it showed in a coaching staff that scrambled to cover all the bases when four of their own had to miss the game.
Tortorella compared it to a tug-of-war match.
“We talked about clinching the rope a little bit harder,” he said, “and I think everyone did that.”
Irvin Charles and Duane Brown had touchdown receptions from Davis, who completed 19 of 29 attempts for 204 yards without a turnover in his first college start. Dayjure Stewart added a rushing touchdown, and the IUP defense chipped in a score.
“It took everyone on the field and everyone on the sideline,” Davis said. “We made damn sure we played every single minute of the game.”
After giving Kutztown the ball with a three-point lead and 1:46 left, the Crimson Hawks clamped down. Freshman defensive end Maurice Feazell sacked Kutztown’s Eric Nickel on third down, and then teamed with Vaughn Wallace to sack Nickel on fourth down, ending the threat.
“We needed a stop and we got it,” said defensive tackle Raunya Mitchell. “Our plan was to get to the QB, and Maurice got back there twice.”
ABSENCES
The Crimson Hawks learned Thursday afternoon before practice that Harry Woodbery, the projected starting quarterback, would not be available, nor would assistant coaches Tate Gregory (offensive coordinator), Mike Box (wide receivers), Jalen Hairston (defensive line) and Mitch Snyder (defensive assistant) due to COVID protocols.
In Gregory’s place, offensive line coach Mike Campolo called plays.
Tortorella said he expects the coaches to return to work late this week, but Woodbery probably won’t be active until early next week, meaning Davis will start Saturday against Shepherd.
Also, preseason All-American cornerback Nazir Streater was suspended and did not play. He will be back in practice today.
KEY PLAY
After IUP answered a Kutztown touchdown with a touchdown of its own for the third time, defensive end Vaughn Wallace broke through and tipped a pass by Kutztown’s Donny Blaine that Raunya Mitchell, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive tackle, grabbed out of the air and rumbled 26 yards for a touchdown and a 29-19 lead.
“I saw the opportunity and I took it,” Mitchell said. “I’ve got the softest hands on the d-line, and I just caught the ball and ran.”
GAME MVP
All 5,000 people at Miller Stadium knew Brown needed to get the ball to help the IUP offense. So the fact Kutztown did several things to try to keep it from happening makes it all the more impressive that Brown, the playmaking Apollo-Ridge graduate, caught 10 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown, rushed five times for 20 yards, and for good measure attempted one pass, and completed it.
“They knew I was getting the ball,” Brown said, “but playmakers got to make plays.”
Tortorella was impressed with the all-around effort.
“They used two guys on him a lot,” he said. “We had to use every way imaginable to get him the football.”
UNSUNG HERO
Punter Dylan Grubbs had a huge day for the Crimson Hawks, averaging 46.8 yards on four kicks, the last of which was crucial, when his 47-yard punt into the wind flipped the field position in IUP’s favor with the Crimson Hawks nursing a three-point lead.
“I think (Grubbs) did a great job,” Tortorella said. “He really helped us out. He did a great job of changing the field position.”
AVOIDING DISASTER
Early in the fourth quarter, Brown caught a pass along the far sideline and headed for the end zone, but on his way he looked back at the defender on the ground before reaching the goal line. The official nearby threw a flag and Brown was called for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
According to NCAA rules, if the infraction occurs before the player reaches the end zone, it is enforced at that spot. So Brown’s 30-yard touchdown was changed to a 25-yard gain, with a 15-yard penalty tacked on to the end.
Luckily, the IUP drive continued, and it ended with a touchdown, on Stewart’s 3-yard run.
Tortorella said he’s not in favor of the rule.
“I think you gotta just let guys have fun,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s OK to degrade the other team. Just don’t take away a guy’s spirit like that. I think it was excessive.”
NOTES
The Crimson Hawks lost running back Adam Houser in the first quarter (ankle sprain) and linebacker Connor Kelly (knee) to injuries. After the game, Tortorella didn’t have an update on Houser, but he said Kelly might be back soon. … Kutztown outgained IUP by 176 yards (474 to 298). The Crimson Hawks haven’t been outgained by that many yards in a victory since 2009, also against Kutztown. That was a 34-32 road win in the final game of the season, and IUP was outgained by 233 yards, 519 to 286. … Since 2000, IUP is 18-3 in season openers. … IUP’s win snapped Kutztown’s 14-game road winning streak, which was the third-longest active run in NCAA Division II. The Golden Bears had not lost away from home since Week 5 in 2017, against West Chester.
UP NEXT
IUP plays host to Shepherd on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the annual Hall of Fame Game.
The Crimson Hawks and Rams have played five times before, but this will be the first regular-season meeting. Shepherd has won four of the five previous matchups with IUP, including a 31-27 victory in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Division II playoffs at Miller Stadium.