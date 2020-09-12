WEST KITTANNING — Brandon Overdorff envisions the future of Indiana’s football program being built from the bottom up.
That image remained blurry Friday night at Armstrong with yet another crop of underclassmen taking the varsity spotlight for the first time. And while the 2020 season kicked off with far more positives than any other game within the last calendar year, the third-year coach knows restoring the Indians remains a long-term effort.
After all, they have to start somewhere.
“We’ve got to get kids in Indiana playing football in Indiana from peewees the whole way up and developing as players,” Overdorff said, “because we’re playing teams that do that. And so we’re in the infancy of building a program, unfortunately. It’s almost like starting from scratch, because we don’t have kids that have been doing that.”
Armstrong didn’t appear to have such an issue with next-man-in-line Cadin Olsen doing his best senior captain impression in his first-career varsity start. The 6-foot-3 sophomore threw for 394 yards and tossed touchdown passes to three different receivers as the River Hawks held off Indiana, 21-7, in a WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference season opener.
Circumstances were quite different on the opposite sideline for Indiana junior Devin Flint, who also made his first start at quarterback — albeit, with one full summer camp’s worth preparation at the position after working through injury most of last season. Flint battled with 2019 starting quarterback Fox Van Leer for the role throughout summer and was effectively assured the starting position when the fellow junior suffered a hand injury earlier in the week.
He snapped a 21-0 shutout with a 38-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
“It’s something I’m not used to, but I took the role,” Flint said. “I went in and I just tried my hardest. My expectation for this team is to bring us some wins this year. I feel like we need to come in next week more prepared and get a win.”
Next week presents an unfamiliar challenge for Indiana (0-1) as the Indians travel to new conference foe Plum (1-0) on Friday. The Mustangs, who are coming off a 36-13 rout of Greensburg Salem, are one of several teams that dropped down from Class 5A with the conference realignment this year.
The Indians will be hoping to avoid their ninth straight loss dating to last September.
“We play some really tough teams again,” Overdorff said. “Four of the seven we play are moving down from 5A, so it won’t get any easier. We just have to find victory in the small things that happen. We moved the ball well, we hit some people on defense and stopped the run at times. We just didn’t finish things.”
Indiana created opportunities throughout the contest before miscues continually cut off drives in Armstrong territory: twice by turnover and twice after a run for a loss on fourth down.
The Indians lost a fumble on their opening possession — carrying on their troubles from last season when they broke decades-old school records with 33 turnovers and 25 lost fumbles — but were otherwise protective of the football.
Although Flint tossed an interception on his first pass attempt early in the second half while taking a deep shot down field, he shined when able to find open room in the running game. He rushed for a game-high 111 yards on 22 carries as the maestro of Indiana’s triple-option attack.
“Devin has that ‘It’ factor,” Overdorff said. “He can go the distance and he’s only going to better as he gets reps. I look forward to watching him develop in this offense, because I think he’s tailor-made for this offense.”
Junior fullback Zach Herrington chipped in 79 rushing yards on 17 carries for the Indians. Josiah Johnson added 53 yards and Elijah Mauk rushed for 27.
Were it not for defensive lapses in the second half, after Armstrong scored its third unanswered touchdown on the opening possession, Indiana showed an ability to compete for 48 minutes that had been lacking for much of 2019.
The Indiana forced two turnovers on downs inside their own 5-yard line, one late in the second quarter and another to prevent Armstrong from taking a 28-0 lead.
Inexperience and unfamiliarity in the secondary versus a talent-laden Mustang quarterback and receiver group proved to be the key mismatch. Armstrong completed 10 passes of 20 or more yards and converted on five third-downs spanning at least 6 yards after halftime.
Flint, also making his first start on defense, played opposite of junior cornerback Korbin Wilson — who was making his first football start since last playing the sport at the youth level. Herrington and Van Leer, both holdovers at safety, will continue to work on building chemistry on the backend.
“We did good, but we didn’t do good enough,” Herrington said. “Defense, we let up deep balls a lot, which really killed us. We’re definitely better than last year, but we still have work to do. Corners and safeties both, we need to get deeper quicker so they can’t go down deep on us with the pass.”
“We started two corners that have never started at cornerback before in a varsity football game, and one was in there that hasn’t played football since peewees,” Overdorff said. “We have a lot of inexperience in the secondary, and that was their strength, with a quarterback that can throw. And they have all those skill guys that can run and catch, so that was a matchup problem for us. I know our defensive coaches are scratching their heads and kicking themselves — and I am, too — but sometimes the other guy is just a little bit better.”
Only seven of 12 seniors on the roster logged consistent playing time for the young Indians — including starting offensive linemen Gavin Millen, Matt Nelson, Gavin Prebish and Tanner Smith.
Herrington and Brad Petras each recovered a fumble.