BLAIRSVILLE — At first glance, River Valley and Penn Cambria looked like mirror images in their District 6 Class 3A girls’ basketball semifinal-round playoff game Saturday.
Both teams sport the flashy black-and-blue team colors and carry the Panthers as their school mascot, not to mention the similar style of play both teams share.
That theme continued throughout the early portions of the matchup until second-seeded River Valley finally broke away during a physical second half and earned a trip to the championship game with a 51-37 victory.
“After losing to Penns Manor in our Heritage Conference playoffs, we knew we needed to win this one,” River Valley’s Ava Persichetti said. “We had so much confidence coming in here.”
Penn Cambria (17-7) jumped in front and stayed there for much of the first quarter. Daijah Lilly, Bailey O’Donnell and Abby Crossman scored four points apiece for the third seed, which held a 12-11 lead. Sophomore Rylee Kitner scored on a layup at the first-period buzzer to give River Valley (20-5) the advantage at 14-12, and the home team didn’t surrender the lead after that.
Played at a frenzied pace, the first quarter felt like an entire game wrapped up in eight minutes. The teams combined for 22 turnovers, with Penn Cambria committing 12 and River Valley 10.
The teams also used their fouls and didn’t allow uncontested baskets. The visitors were called for seven first-quarter fouls while River Valley had five.
Penn Cambria remained close during the first half while sinking 7 of 8 free throw attempts while River Valley struggled at the line throughout the game, finishing 8-for-26, including a 2-for-10 first half. River Valley led at halftime by just four points, 30-26.
“I don’t really want to say too much about this, but if we make half of our free throws and cut our turnovers in half, it likely would have been a different game,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said.
After 40 combined turnovers in the first half, the pace slowed but physicality continued throughout.
“It was physical on both sides because the girls knew this was it,” Brown said. “Everybody was trying harder and swarming each other, and our girls hung in there. We had some bad turnovers in the second half, but some of it I can live with. We will clean that up.”
Penn Cambria’s attempt at a second-half comeback was spoiled by the outstanding ball handling of Persichetti. The freshman point guard seamlessly continued to break Penn Cambria’s full-court press and scored eight second-half points.
“Ava is one of a kind,” Brown said. “She still has work to do, but she is such a hard worker. She did a great job at times in breaking their press during that second half.”
“We knew this team liked to press,” Persichetti said. “This week we drilled that press, and once I figured it out, we had them.”
River Valley outscored Penn Cambria 11-5 in the third quarter and 10-6 in the fourth.
Penn Cambria had more fouls than points (12-11) in the second half.
“River Valley made more plays down the stretch,” Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme said. “We didn’t handle the pressure as well as they did. It was River Valley’s night tonight, but we have more basketball to play yet.”
Julia Potts was successful on six field goals and scored 13 points. Persichetti totaled 12 points and dished out six assists. Kitner also landed in double digits with 11 points.
Junior Hannah Artley took care of matters on the boards and raked in 12 rebounds. Isabel Pynos secured eight rebounds.
Brown knows it doesn’t get an easier with his team’s title tilt against top-seeded Forest Hills (19-5). The perennial Class 3A powerhouse will offer a stiff challenge.
“Forest Hills is another tough one,” Brown said. “They like to press, just like this team. We know what they do, we just have to execute, cut down on turnovers and make free throws.”
Penn Cambria will play Westmont Hilltop in the consolation game. All four teams entered the semifinals assured of state playoff berths.