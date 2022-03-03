EBENSURG — If you didn’t know before, you know now.
River Valley’s Ava Persichetti is a freshman.
The “she’s a freshman” chants from the Panthers faithful were frequent Wednesday night as Persichetti poured in a game-high 26 points to lead River Valley to the District 6 Class 3A girls’ basketball championship with a 72-60 victory over top-seeded Forest Hills at Central Cambria High School.
“We were ready for this,” Persichetti said. “We were confident all districts. As soon as we lost in the Heritage game, we knew this is the one we wanted to win. We executed today, and it’s an awesome feeling. I don’t have enough words.”
Persichetti posted the first points of the game at 7:36, but Rangers senior Remi Smith tied it six seconds later and drew a foul that allowed her to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead that they extended to 10-7 with two more Smith foul shots and a jumper by Lexi Henderson.
Panthers senior Julia Potts hit a 3-point field goal at 4:03 to knot the game at 10, and an Isabelle Pynos layup a minute later gave River Valley a 12-10 lead — one they wouldn’t give up.
“We knew we were going to continue to get 3-on-1’s if they continued to press the way they were. We were trying to skip over the top. Jules did a great job at attacking either down the lane or base-line drives,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said.
The 21-12 first quarter by the Panthers featured 10 points by Persichetti, a key block on Smith and a pair of steals.
Persichetti put up six more points and a third steal in a 15-12 second quarter that gave the Panthers a 36-24 halftime advantage.
Forest Hills came out of the half looking for a comeback. Lexie Koeck netted a 3 to kick off the third quarter for the Rangers. It was the first of four 3-pointers by Forest Hills in the 24-16 explosion that saw a basket from Addison Schirato make it a four-point game at 42-38 with 3:43 to play in the period.
“They’ve been champs three years in a row, so we knew they weren’t going to roll over,” Brown said. “We knew they were going to come out firing, and they did. … We decided we needed to break the press. We needed to keep Jules and Bells up so that Ava wasn’t 1-on-3 or 1-on-4. Once we did that, we got some breakaways and layups and the girls did a great job at finishing.”
The Panthers held onto the lead at 52-48 after three quarter and came out swinging in the fourth to officially stamp out any hope of a comeback by the defending champs.
River Valley scored 20 points in the fourth, including three 3-pointers from Potts and Pynos that were a part of a seven-point run that stretched the lead to 10 points at 61-51 with 4:32 left in the game.
Potts hit her second 3 of the quarter at 3:40 to make it a 13-point game, 66-53.
“We hit a few huge 3-pointers in that fourth quarter,” Brown said. “Jules hit two and Bells hit one, and it was a great swing for us in those final four minutes. Bells’ put us up 10 and that kind of ended the game for us and we went into stall mode.”
The last 1:30 of the game featured four personal fouls by Forest Hills that allowed River Valley to collect six points on free throws and put the game away.
“We never lost confidence,” Persichetti said. “We never lost confidence, and they never got the lead back. We kept our cool, and we came out on top.”
Persichetti’s 26-point performance came on eight field goals and 10 free throws on 10 chances.
“Ava is Ava,” Brown said. “We knew if she could get around those first two girls, then we were attacking basically five-on-three. She did a great job at getting to the foul line. When she pumped it, they came out and she’d drive by them. Ava is Ava. I kind of expect it from her. I’m not surprised.”
While it might have looked like it at times, Persichetti wasn’t a one-woman show. Potts poured in 22 points on eight field goals, including three timely 3s.
“That is the greatest game I’ve ever seen her play,” Persichetti said. “I obviously didn’t have a great second half. They had me pretty good on defense, so it’s all on Jules and Bells and the rest of the team for stepping up. It wasn’t just me out there tonight.”
Pynos rounded out double-digit scorers for River Valley with 14 points.
Forest Hills was led by senior point guard Remi Smith’s 23 points.
“No. 13 was way faster than we thought,” Brown said. “We thought she was fast on film, but we got here and she was even faster. She did a great job at penetrating the zone, and we’d have to come over to help and she was dumping behind us. We were trying to take 3s away from her, so we had to give up something.”
Three other Rangers reached double figures. Schirato and Burkey each scored 11, while Koeck netted 10.
River Valley (21-5) now faces its next challenge in the inaugural season for the program: state playoffs. River Valley was formed last spring by the consolidation of Saltsburg and Blairsville high schools.
“We’re playing our best ball right now,” Brown said. “That’s what you want. You want to play your best ball at the end of the season. We really wanted the Heritage, but this was our real goal. We won Districts, our next goal is a state title.”