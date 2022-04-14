River Valley rallied to score four runs in the sixth inning and added three more in the top of the seventh to give the Panthers an 11-8 comeback win over West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference softball game Wednesday.
Hannah Foust scattered eight hits and walked seven while striking out 17 batters in a complete-game effort.
Foust, Brin Gardner, Isabel Pynos, and Emma Skirball each picked up a pair of hits for River Valley (4-1). Hannah Foust doubled, scored three runs and had a stolen base.
Lily Jordan had a productive offensive game for West Shamokin, connecting on three hits, including two home runs, and providing five RBIs. Malena Stewart drilled two hits and Lexie Young scored three times.
Maddie McConnell homered, scored twice and had a pair of RBIs while striking out four in taking the loss.
River Valley, which has won four straight games, plays at Marion Center on Tuesday. West Shamokin (3-3) plays host to Clarion-Limestone on Monday.
HOMER CENTER 8, UNITED 2: Julia King struck out 10 batters and added a pair of RBIs to carry Homer-Center over United for its first win of the season in a Heritage Conference game.
With the game knotted up at 1, Homer Center (1-2) put together seven runs in the bottom of the third inning, providing more than enough offense for the victory. King scored two runs and Emma Popp was credited with two hits for the Wildcats.
Coral Grassmyer, Abby McConville and Jaelyn Lichtenfels each had two hits for United (4-3). McConville had 12 strikeouts and walked six.
Both teams will play away games Wednesday. Homer Center travels to Cambria Heights, and United plays at Northern Cambria.
MARION CENTER 16, PURCHASE LINE 0: Kayla Hill threw a one-hitter as Marion Center scored a mercy-rule victory over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game at home.
The Stingers scored 16 runs on 13 hits, including a 12-run second.
Four players were perfect at the plate for Marion Center. Mya Lipsie, Allison Semetkoskey and Madison Schrecongost each went 2-for-2, while Madison Lipsie went 1-for-1.
Sophomore Abigail Smulik tallied five RBIs, going 2-for-3 with a triple and a bases-clearing double. Grace Rougeaux, Schrecongost, Semetkosky, Mya Lipsie and Madison Lipsie had two RBIs apiece.
Marion Center’s bottom four batters — Schrecongost, Semetkosky, Lyndsay Mallory and Mya Lipsie — accounted for seven hits, six RBIs and seven runs.
Bonnie Kostella and Madison Lipsie, who came in as substitutes for Mallory and Schrecongost, added two RBIs, two runs and a hit apiece.
“It’s nice to see the bottom of the order come alive,” Marion Center coach Ed Petterson said. “That bottom four really got the bats going and put together some good hits today.”
Purchase Line’s lone hit was a double from Kara Harbrige.
Hill earned the win, and Addy Buterbaugh took the loss.
Purchase Line (0-3) visits Curwensville on Monday. Marion Center welcomes Northern Cambria today. The Stingers lost to Northern Cambria on Tuesday, 8-3.
“It’s so good to be at home,” Petterson said. “Our girls know the field; they’re comfortable here. We hope we can get it going against Northern and make up for that loss.”
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 15, PENNS MANOR 0: Jenna Serafin tossed a four-inning perfect game as Cambria Heights blanked Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference game at home.
The Highlanders put up five runs in both the first and second innings, four in the third and one in the fourth.
Cambria Heights’ Karli Storm went 3-for-3, stroked a homer, tallied three RBIs and scored three runs. Lexi Griak went 2-for-2 with a home run and double, four RBIs and three runs.
To go along with nine strikeout and four flawless innings on the mound, Serafin went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
The Comets’ Hayden Sturgeon took the loss.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday. Cambria Heights (3-0) welcomes Homer-Center, and Penns Manor (1-2) plays host to River Valley.
ARMSTRONG 10, INDIANA 0: Armstrong improved to 6-0 with a five-inning win over Indiana in WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
Indiana managed only two hits, a second-inning single by Haley Hamilton and fifth-inning single by Addie Stossel.
Armstrong scored five runs in the first three innings and tacked on two in the fifth to end the game due to the mercy rule.
Indiana (0-5) plays at Woodland Hills today.
LIGONIER VALLEY 19, JEANNETTE 0: Payton LaVale hit a pair of home runs and drove in four runs while Cheyenne Piper pitched three no-hit innings to lead Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Section 2-AA game.
The Rams had no trouble on offense, scoring 13 runs in the first inning and six in the second.
Sydnee Foust had three hits, including a double, while Maddie Griffin, Piper, LaVale and Neve Dowden each had two. Lyla Barr hit a first-inning triple and Piper and Bizup homered. Piper was also credited with four RBIs.
Piper struck out six and walked one.
Ligonier Valley (5-2, 4-0) travels to Brentwood on Tuesday.