Sara McConnell is taking the high jump in Indiana County to a new level.
McConnell, a junior at River Valley High School, joined elite company when she won the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association indoor championship at Penn State with a jump of 5 feet, 6 inches.
She capped an indoor season in which she showed steady improvement, working her way to 5-6. At the state meet, she met that mark with perfection and committed no scratches en route to the title.
Here’s a look at this week’s Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Bernie and Lynn Ann McConnell
Siblings: Kyle, 23; Josi, 21; Amber, 19; and Megan, 18
Pets: Gunner, a bulldog
Plans after high school: Attend a four-year university
Hobbies: Spending time with family, playing pool, snowboarding and working out.
Other scholastic sports: Volleyball
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite food: Steak
Food you refuse to eat: Nothing. I’ll try anything.
Favorite video game: “Mario Kart”
Favorite sport: Track and field because you are able to succeed on your own, and if you put the work in you will see the results you want. I also love the feeling after winning because I think of the work and time that went into getting to this level, and that makes it all super-rewarding and you get to say you did this because of your own desire to always be better.
When and why you started jumping: I started high jumping in seventh grade with my sister Megan. No one else did it and it was something we did together for fun. It was not until ninth grade that I really began to learn and understand the sport as a whole. I was fortunate enough to be a part of a 4x400 relay that made it to states, and that really lit a fire in me to strive to get that level for the next three years, and high jump became an avenue to do that.
Pre-meet rituals or superstitions: On meet days, my mom always makes me eggs before school. I also like to keep everything I wear the same, even the way I do my hair. This past indoor season before meets I started doing a mental workout to help clear my mind and keep me focused before and during competition.
Biggest inspiration: Definitely my parents. They have raised me to believe in myself and the gifts God has given me and I will be able to carry that with me all throughout my life, not just in sports. They also taught me if you outwork everyone you will win every day of the week, and I remind myself of that and use it as motivation.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? “Last Breath” by Future because it always puts me in the mood to compete and the mindset to win.
Favorite part of competing? It is mentally one of the toughest sports, and when you are competing the biggest battle is against yourself, and that is probably my favorite part.
Favorite place to compete: The Armory in New York City and Mansion Park in Altoona.
Describe who you are as an athlete in three words: Determined, competitive and coachable.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at River Valley: I’ve learned to take advantage of the opportunities people provide for you. Here at River Valley I am fortunate to have sports performance coaches who have helped me and other athletes become better and stronger. I would not have been able to accomplish what I have in the indoor season with them and my track coaches.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: To be humble in victory and gracious in defeat because not every day, practice or meet is going to be your best day, but it is important to put those days behind you and keep moving forward. They always remind me: Track is a marathon, not a sprint, and help me see the big picture and not get caught up on little things.
How does it feel to win a state championship? I still don’t know if it has really sunk in yet, but I know it was the best thing for me because now I am using that as motivation moving forward throughout the rest of my high school track and field career.
Outlook and goals for the outdoor season: To continue to run my race and not compare where I am at to anyone else; as long as I see individual improvement, that is a win. As long as I continue to work hard enough I know good things will happen and just enjoy the moment and process leading up to it. Some of my goals are to win the outdoor high jump state title, to break some meet records and hopefully get back to states in the 400 relay, as well.