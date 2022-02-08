Last week this column examined early season northern pike fishing on lakes. But that’s only half the story. Rivers such as the Allegheny, Shenango and French Creek offer good early season pike fishing as do a variety of smaller creeks that feed reservoirs, like Mahoning Creek.
The deal with river northerns can be a bit different that lake situations. Pike often migrate to shallow, backwater river sloughs to spawn, which are often still under the ice. If open water is available, the fish can be taken with the same tactics described last week in lake situations. I’d suggest adding a spinnerbait to the lure choice as well.
But typically, early spring river pike fishing is one of targeting post-spawn fish that have reloaded back to main river areas. I expect to find post-spawn river-dwelling pike in larger, deeper holes, ones protected from the force of the main current. It’s likely pike use such low current spots to recuperate from spawning stress and feed on the wealth of food fish found in such places.
Look for deeper, low current areas to be found below obstructions that divert the main flow. These can be islands, wing dams, rocky points and sandbars. Deep holes gouged along the outsides of river bends can also collect post spawn pike. If the river you’re fishing has northerns and is impounded by dams, it’s a good bet some pike will be found in the first deep hole found downriver of a dam.
While deeper river holes will hold pike now, when the fish are actively feeding it’s common for them to move to the shallow edges of the hole. This could be simply closer to the bank, or along a flat near the leading or trailing edge of the hole. This is especially true on sunny March days when pike seem to slide up into the shallows, soaking up the warming rays of the sun.
While early season river northerns can be taken on artificials such as a jig-n-plastic trailer, for more consistent action I like to use live chubs and sucker minnows in the 4- to 6-inch range. These are fished with a leadhead jig in the quarter- to three-eighths-ounce range.
A 6-inch minnow is a big piece of meat, so I usually employ a stinger hook. A typical setup is a leadhead like VMC’s Moon Eye Jig which features a wire keeper to keep plastic baits in place. Though plastic is not being used in this case, the keeper helps hold the minnow in place. The jig hook is run down the minnow’s mouth and back through its head. Though this kills the minnow it’s not a problem so long as the bait was fresh and alive prior to rigging.
I fashion stinger hooks with a short piece of 20-pound test fluorocarbon line, using an American Fishing Wire crimp to fashion a loop that be placed over the bend of the hook prior to rigging the minnow. YouTube videos are available that show how to form the stinger. A size 4 treble is current for minnows of this size. Be sure to use crimps appropriate for the diameter of line you’re using as you don’t actually close down the crimp, but rather use it as a slider to open and close the loop of the stinger. Place one tine of the treble near the tail of the minnow to catch short strikers.
River pike can be taken by vertically jigging the depths of deeper holes. On warmer days target near-the-bank shallows as foraging pike move into thinner water to feed.
Light-wire leaders can be used to prevent bite-offs, though many fish are lip hooked in such cold water.