Miller Stadium has not been kind to IUP of late. So as they wrap up their 2021 season Saturday, the Crimson Hawks are fine with finishing the schedule on the other side of the state.
Since Paul Tortorella became head coach in 2017, the Crimson Hawks are 18-2 (.900) in road games. Their two losses came at California in 2018 and at Slippery Rock in 2019.
Not only has IUP been a consistent winner on the road under Tortorella, the Crimson Hawks have been downright dominant. They have outscored their hosts 841-370, for an average score of 42-19. The Crimson Hawks average 469.5 total yards of offense on the road since 2017 and allow only 303.9.
IUP’s 18-2 road record the past four seasons is third-best in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, trailing only Slippery Rock (21-2, .913) and Kutztown (19-2, .905).
“I think our guys are more focused and more locked in when we’re together,” Tortorella said. “I just feel a lot of confidence when we’re on the road. I don’t really know why, but I do.”
Tortorella and the Crimson Hawks (6-3) put their lofty road record on the line when they visit West Chester (6-4) in the Philadelphia suburbs for both teams’ season finale. While this will be Tortorella’s first trip to Farrell Stadium as IUP’s head coach, he’s tasted success there before: As IUP’s defensive coordinator from 1995 to 2016, Tortorella helped lead teams that went 4-1 on West Chester’s turf.
Although the playoffs are not in the cards for either team, both have plenty of reason to show up.
This is the last game they’ll play for roughly nine months, and losing would be a rough way to start the offseason. But that’s usually the case for these two perennial playoff teams. IUP and West Chester have ended the season with a loss in the NCAA Division II playoffs five of the past 10 seasons. In years that they did not make the playoffs, IUP has not finished with a win since 2013 and West Chester since 2016.
“West Chester is always a good team,” Tortorella said. “They’re a lot like us.”
The biggest way the two teams are alike in 2021 is that they had higher aspirations than just finishing strong. West Chester had been to the playoffs the past three seasons, but the Rams got off to a tough start when they lost to Bentley (Mass.), 41-17. Since then, West Chester has been competitive against some good teams, losing to first-place Kutztown by seven and second-place Shepherd by four. The Rams’ other loss was to third-place Shippensburg, 34-18.
“They didn’t play well at Shippensburg, but every other game they could’ve won,” Tortorella said. “I mean, they were beating Shepherd in the fourth quarter on the road. They were beating Kutztown by 14. They very easily could be 8-2. But they’re 6-4.”
IUP’s season was derailed a couple weeks ago, when the Crimson Hawks lost a 10-point lead in the final five minutes of the Coal Bowl vs. California, and then found a way to lose to one-win Edinboro the following week. Both of those losses were at Miller Stadium. When IUP has been on the road this year, it has beaten Mercyhurst by 35, Clarion by 37, Slippery Rock by 27 and Seton Hill by 35.
“Playing on the road, you get away from distractions,” Tortorella said, “and we’ve got good vibes playing on the road because we’ve won a lot of games on the road the last four years.”
That doesn’t guarantee IUP will have its way with West Chester. Tortorella knows it won’t be as easy.
The Rams are 11th nationally in rushing offense (226.9 yards per game) and third in sacks per game (4.2).They’re efficient on offense and force a lot of turnovers on defense. But West Chester’s style of play leaves itself open in some ways, according to Tortorella.
“They just give up a lot of big plays on defense,” he said. “They’re like a risk-reward defense. They lead the league in sacks and they get a lot of turnovers, but they give up a ton of big plays. Their offense is similar to their defense. They get a ton of big plays, but they do turn the ball over and they do take sacks. So they mirror each other a lot. When they’re good, they are really good. But if they start turning it over or they take sacks or start giving up big plays, they are not as good.”
The challenge for IUP is to play to its standard without allowing West Chester to get any momentum. That may not be easy, but based on IUP’s success away from home, the Crimson Hawks are confident. And ending the season with a win would be a great way to get the offseason going.
“There’s a big group of juniors that are going to be seniors next year, and this game is really important to them because that’s what they’re taking into the offseason,” Tortorella said. “It’ll be nine months until they play another one. They don’t want to live with a loss for nine months.”