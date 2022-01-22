As Ben Roethlisberger exited Arrowhead Stadium last
weekend after a disappointing but expected 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC wild-card game, it signaled the ushering out of an era for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
More than that, it felt like the beginning of the end for a
generation of Pittsburgh sports that gave the Steel City nearly two decades of success.
This latest resurgence of
prosperity seemingly began when Roethlisberger was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2004 draft, which happened to be the same year the NHL’s Penguins selected Russian center Evgeni Malkin second overall.
The year prior, the Steelers added strong safety Troy
Polamalu and the Pens selected goalie Marc-
Andre Fleury with their No. 1 pick. The year after Big Ben’s selection, the Penguins’ fate was sealed by a Ping-Pong ball to win the Sidney Crosby lottery, and the Steelers took tight end Heath Miller 30th overall.
These key draft selections kicked off a
renaissance in Pittsburgh.
After a series of injuries in 2004, Roethlisberger, a third-string quarterback, began his rookie season unexpectedly early, going 14-0 before losing to the Super Bowl-bound New England
Patriots in the AFC championship game. The next season, Big Ben and Co. led the Steelers to their first Super Bowl championship since 1979.
Across the river, the Penguins were building hope as Sid the Kid put up a 102-point rookie
campaign in 2005, and Malkin lifted the Pens to their first
100-point season in 11 years and first playoff appearance since 2001 during the ’06-07 season.
As for the Pirates? Well, you win some; you lose some.
When Roethlisberger lifted the Lombardi Trophy for a second time and Crosby kissed the
Stanley Cup for his first time in 2009, Pittsburgh was once again minted the City of Champions.
There has always been an expectation of winning in
Pittsburgh that created a frenzy of spoiled fans with the mindset that it was championship or bust for the city’s sports teams, but the level of success kicked off by Big Ben almost makes the sense of entitlement feel warranted.
During Roethlisberger’s 18-year reign, the Steelers never
experienced a losing season, made 12 appearances in the
playoffs with a combined record of 13-9, played in four AFC
championship games and found a way to the Super Bowl three times and won two Lombardi trophies.
Crosby’s rookie season was the Pens’ only year under .500 since his addition. The Crosby/Malkin era has 15 playoff appearances, five conference finals and four Stanley Cup showings that brought three back to the ‘Burgh.
Even the Pirates showed sparks of a revival under outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who earned National League MVP honors as he helped the faltering franchise snap a 20-year losing streak in 2013 and led the team to the postseason for three straight
seasons before his unpopular trade in 2017.
This wave of prosperity began with Roethlisberger, making it hard not to see his retirement as anything but a foreshadowing of what’s to come for the Crosby/Malkin era of the Penguins and the fate of Pittsburgh sports in general.
Crosby, 34, and Malkin, 35, are well past the average retirement age of 28.2 years for NHL players, according to a RBC Wealth Management study. Though that doesn’t say much considering the same study states the average retirement age for an NFL player is 27.6 and, at 39 years old, Roethlisberger far exceeded that number.
The difference between Big Ben and Crosby and Malkin is that Roethlisberger showed his age.
His offhand retirement hints Week 12 may have been an unexpected twist for Steelers fans, but it didn’t feel like a blindside hit.
The quarterback who made a reputation for being too tough to bring down spent this past season being knocked to the turf a little too easily and getting back up a bit too slowly.
Roethlisberger was sacked 40 times this season, including twice in the wild-card loss. His 3,740 passing yards during the regular season were his fewest since 2012 — aside from the 2019 season when the quarterback played in only two games — and his meager 5 rushing yards were the worst of his career.
This decline in performance made saying goodbye necessary and the early playoff exit less devastating than usual.
But Sid and Geno don’t show those same signs of slowing down.
Both centers still average at least a point per game, including the current season in which each missed games due to surgeries. Malkin scored two goals in his return to the lineup on Jan. 11, and watching Crosby play keepaway with a San Jose defender for his overtime assist against the Sharks on Saturday proved that the Kid still has gas left in the tank.
Just as it took the Penguins a few more years to kick off their own dynasty compared to the Steelers quick start, they can hang onto it a little longer. It will just take some negotiations.
Crosby is signed through 2025, but Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang, who was drafted alongside Sid in 2005, become free agents at the end of the season. If deals can’t be struck with those franchise players, the Penguins find themselves in a similar boat as their cross-town counterparts in the beginning phases of a rebuild.
The retirement of Roethlisberger and the looming free agency for the Pens lays a fog of mystery over the immediate future of Pittsburgh sports teams.
After the loss to the Chiefs, Roethlisberger discussed the importance of passing down what he called the “Pittsburgh standard” on and off the field — a standard the quarterback tested the limits of in bouts of controversy with sexual assault cases and dangerous immaturity.
“I hope that I’m able to pass the legacy of what it is to be a Steeler from Dan Rooney,” Roethlisberger said. “Hopefully I can pass some of that on to some of the guys and they can continue the tradition of what it means to be a Steeler and get passed down. Whenever you get a bunch of new guys, once you start to lose some of the old regime if you will, you’ve got to find ways to pass it down. And we’ve got some guys in there that will continue to do that.”
Whose job does it become to carry on the Pittsburgh standard and its undeniably high expectations from a fan base that bleeds black and gold and often thinks of each loss as a season-ending event?
Big Ben pointed toward 32-year-old defensive tackle Cam Heyward, an 11-year veteran who signed a five-year, $75 million contract in 2020. Beside him stands 27-year-old linebacker T.J. Watt, who just made a four-year, $112 million deal and proved he’s worth every penny of being the NFL’s highest-paid defensive players.
If the Steelers can re-sign young, energetic wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason, and find a decent QB to man the helm, the growing pains may not be as severe or long lasting as expected.
Meanwhile, the Penguins have been lucky enough to sport a successful farm team that has continuously provided youth and depth, including wingers Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust, along with goaltender Tristan Jarry.
Guentzel and Jarry, who each claimed spots in this year’s All-Star game, are signed through 2024, but Rust’s contract expires after the season.
Rust is one of 14 Penguins’ who can enter free agency this offseason. Veteran center Jeff Carter, left winger Evan Rodrigues and center Brian Boyle are all in need of new contracts.
This offseason, perhaps more than any other in Crosby’s 17-year career, will determine the future of the Penguins.
The good news for Pittsburgh fans is that the city has a knack for building teams that exude excellence — from the Chuck Noll era of the Steelers that saw Terry Bradshaw, “Mean” Joe Greene and Franco Harris rally for back-to-back Lombardi trophies twice in the ‘’70s, to the “We Are Family” generation of Pirates in which Willie Stargell powered the Bucs to six NL East titles and two World Series championships in 10 years, to Mario Lemeiux and Jaromir Jagr’s on-ice dominance throughout the ’90s for the Penguins that brought the Steel City its first Stanley Cup and a second the year after.
Roethlisberger’s retirement marks the beginning of the end for this dynasty, but it’s also a reminder of just how lucky the city has been to consistently be in possession of generational talents that have made Pittsburgh one of the most successful sports towns in the world.
The end of an era in the Steel City simply means the beginning of a new one with the same potential for greatness.
But this one isn’t over quite yet.