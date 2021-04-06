Grace Rougeaux, the closer as a freshman on Marion Center’s 2019 District 6 championship team, showed what she can do as a starter.
Rougeaux, now a junior following last year’s lost season due to COVID-19 pandemic, threw her first career no-hitter in a 14-0 victory over United in five innings in a Heritage Conference girls’ softball game Tuesday.
With regular starter Jasmine Hill in the fold, Marion Center coach Ed Peterson can call on two effective starters. Hill won the opener over Northern Cambria.
“Grace is more of a power pitcher and Jasmine is more junk,” he said. “Grace has a whole arsenal of pitches, too, and it’s nice to be able to call a game for her because usually she hits her target. Wherever you stick the glove, that’s where she puts it. It’s good to see her get a no-hitter.”
Rougeaux struck out 10. The only blemishes were four walks.
“We expect more good performances out of her going forward,” Peterson said.
Marion Center (2-0) scored five runs in the second inning, with Katie Moore stroking the big hit with a two-run double. She finished with two hits and three RBIs.
The Stingers scored seven runs in the fifth to enforce the mercy rule following the bottom of the inning.
Lexi Rough also doubled and had two hits and two RBIs for Marion Center. Rougeaux also chipped in two hits, and Mia Urbani doubled.
Marion Center plays at Redbank Valley today. United (1-1) plays host to Purchase Line on Friday.
PENNS MANOR 12, WEST SHAMOKIN 7: Kassidy Smith saved the day for Penns Manor.
Smith smacked the go-ahead double in the sixth inning to complete Penns Manor’s comeback from a 6-4 deficit and then came on in relief to pick up the win in a Heritage Conference game.
Penns Manor (2-0) trailed 6-4 heading into the sixth inning and trailed 7-6 going into the seventh. Jada Bennett started the sixth-inning rally with a single and eventually finished it during her second at-bat of the inning with an RBI single.
In between, the Comets capitalized on three straight walks, with the one Kate Hnatko drew forcing in the tying run. Smith stepped in next and delivered a two-run double for the go-ahead runs. Hayden Sturgeon added a two-run triple.
Smith pitched in relief of starter Anna Peterman. Smith came on in the sixth and struck out four without allowing a hit. She finished with two this and four RBIs.
Bennett also had two hits, and the Comets were issued 18 walks.
Maddie McConnell had two hits and two RBIs for West Shamokin. Grace Schrecengost doubled and had three RBIs.
Both teams play Thursday. Penns Manor plays host to Northern Cambria, and West Shamokin (0-1) visits Marion Center.
LIGONIER 6, PUNXSUTAWNEY 0: Madison Griffin threw her second no-hitter of the season in Ligonier Valley’s non-conference win over Punxsutawney.
Griffin struck out 12 and walked three in seven innings.
Ligonier Valley led 1-0 after three innings and scored five runs in the fifth to break the game open.
Kailey Johnston led Ligonier Valley at the plate with three hits, including a double. Bella Vargulish stroked two hits and drove in two runs, and Griffin helped her cause with a pair of hits.
Ligonier Valley (2-0) plays host to Seton-La Salle on Friday.
BASEBALL
INDIANA 9, FREEPORT 4: Indiana moved to 3-0 by beating Freeport in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 game at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Indiana jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, made it 5-0 in the third and answered with two in the fourth after Freeport scored three times in the top of the inning.
Austin Homer led Indiana with three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Ben Ryan also knocked in two runs, and Lincoln Trusal, Steve Budash, Branden Yanity and Zach Tortorella each drove in one run. Trusal and Yanity doubled.
Lucas Connell picked up the win with 4 1-3 innings of work. He allowed five hits, one earned run and struck out seven against three walks. Hunter Martin pitched the final 2 2-3 innings of scoreless relief and struck out three without issuing a walk.
Indiana travels to Freeport today.
WEST SHAMOKIN 9, PENNS MANOR 4: West Shamokin broke open a close Heritage Conference game by scoring six runs in the fourth inning against Penns Manor.
Leading 2-1, the Wolves banged out seven hits and capitalized on an error and two walks in the fourth inning.
Justin Smulik opened the inning with a double and scored on an error on Logan Cogley’s grounder. Cogley ended up on third on the play and scored on Lou Swartz’s single.
After an out, Nick Buffone drew a walk and Bo Swartz singled in a run. Trevor Smulik followed with an RBI single. Cogley, in his second at-bat of the inning, knocked in the final run.
Olinger and Justin Smulik each finished with two hits. Smulik smacked a triple in addition to his double, and Olinger doubled.
Trevor Smulik pitched the first five innings and picked up the win. Justin Smulik pitched the final two innings.
“We talked to guys after the game about our pitchers needing to get ahead in the count,” West Shamokin coach Dave Powers said. “Penns Manor played well and hung around, and we had that nice fourth inning that made the difference.”
Mason Engle had two hits for Penns Manor, and Grant Casses knocked in two runs.
West Shamokin (2-0) visits Marion Center on Thursday, and Penns Manor (1-1) travels to Blairsville on Friday.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 13, PURCHASE LINE 3: Northern Cambria’s bats exploded for nine runs in the second inning to take down Purchase Line in five innings in a Heritage Conference game for the Colts’ first win of the season.
Freshman Maverick Baker led Northern Cambria with two hits, a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Owen Bougher knocked in two runs on a base hit, and Evan Wiewiora went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Mike Hoover, Adam Yachtis and Zack Taylor each had RBIs.
Isaac Kudlawiec earned the win, allowing only one hit in three innings. He struck out three.
Purchase Line’s Zander Bennett took the loss. Mason Gearhart and Jayce Brooks each knocked in a run for Purchase Line.
Northern Cambria (1-1) plays at Penns Manor today. Purchase Line (1-2) visits United on Friday.
JUNIOR VARSITY HOCKEY
INDIANA 5, NORTH ALLEGHENY 1: Indiana gave up an early goal and then scored the next five in a victory over North Allegheny in the first round of the PIHL Junior Varsity Tier II playoffs Tuesday at Center Ice Arena.
Indiana gave up a goal 34 seconds into the game and forged a 1-1 tie six minutes later when Andrew Kobak scored off Ash Lockard’s assists.
Philip Bell then scored the next three goals over the second and third periods for a hat trick and 4-1 lead. Kobak, and Gage Thompson assisted on goal sandwiched around a short-handed score.
Lockard scored the final goal off Bell’s assist.
Indiana’s Jayden Learn stopped 12 shots after allowing the opening goal.
Indiana advanced to the quarterfinals to face top-seeded Penn-Trafford on Thursday at Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg.