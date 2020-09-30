VANDERGRIFT — Indiana defeated Kiski Area, 3-0, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Taylor Sheesley registered 17 assists and six kills for Indiana. Emily Madey dealt out 14 assists, and Mia Ciocca and Abbie Huey evenly split 16 kills. Megan Brocious led the way in digs.
Indiana dropped the junior varsity match, 2-1. Audrey Josephson had 18 assists, Katie Kovalchick seven aces, Alex Ball seven digs and Maycie Lorelli seven kills.
United tops Purchase Line
PURCHASE LINE — United topped, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Brooklyn Murlin turned in 10 service points and six kills for United. Addison Sutton handed out 16 assists, and Maizee Fry had 12 kills and five blocks.
Purchase Line won the junior varsity match, 2-0.
Both teams play Thursday. Purchase Line visits Penns Manor, and United plays at Homer-Center.
Ligonier Valley nets win over Derry
DERRY — Ligonier Valley edged Derry in four games, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-23, in a WPIAL Section 5-AA girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Haley Stormer led Ligonier Valley (3-2) with 15 kills, and Lizzy Crissman and Kailey Johnston had seven apiece. Crissman and Stormer also combined for eight blocks. Bella Vargulish dished out 26 assists.
Ligonier Valley won the junior varsity match, 2-1.
Ligonier Valley plays at East Allegheny on Thursday.