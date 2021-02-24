Baseball has been a huge part of Michael Ryan’s life for so long that he admittedly began taking it for granted.
He didn’t appreciate going to the ballpark every day to manage a minor league team, nor did he value getting paid well to do it.
“There were a lot of things you can complain about,” said Ryan, an Indiana native who managed the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Class AA affiliate in Altoona the from 2016 to 2019. “Twelve-hour bus rides, the clubhouse not being great, a field not being the best. But the love of the game was always there, it’s just that I took it for granted.”
It took getting fired for Ryan to realize that.
That’s what happened in September 2019, when the Pirates called Ryan — the most successful manager in Altoona Curve history — and said they no longer wanted his services.
It seemed like an odd move considering Ryan had led Altoona to two division titles and one Eastern League championship in his three seasons, and that the 2019 attendance was the team’s highest since 2008.
It wasn’t enough for the Pirates, who soon after dismissing Ryan cleaned house when manager Clint Hurdle, general manager Neil Huntington and president Frank Coonelly were kicked out and a new régime was installed.
“From the day they let me go, I was angry,” said Ryan. “They never told me what I had done wrong. They just said they were going in a different direction. But seeing what they’re doing now, it makes sense. But it still hurt.”
Luckily for Ryan, the pain seems like a distant memory. He’s moved on to a better better place and is looking ahead to his next opportunity, which begins in May as manager of the South Bend (Ind.) Cubs, the high Class-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
“I’m excited right now,” Ryan said. “I’m thankful and really excited.”
Ryan, who will turn 44 on July 6, had been hired last year to manage the Cubs’ Double-A team in Knoxville, Tenn. But when the pandemic came and wiped away the entire minor league baseball season, the Cubs chose to not renew any of their coaches who had one-year contracts — so Ryan’s time with Chicago appeared to be over before it began.
He then spent about six months wondering if he’d ever work in baseball again.
A fifth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins in 1996, Ryan had spent 15 seasons as a player and eight as coach, and now he had nowhere to go. He thought about getting out of baseball all together, selling medical equipment or something to provide for his family, or trying to catch on with a team in an independent league, but he had no real plan.
Then Jan. 13 came, when the Cubs called “out of the blue” and offered him the job managing their Class A team. Ryan didn’t need long to think about it.
“They said they got some clearances with their budget and they wanted to bring me back,” he said. “They asked if it something I was willing to do. It absolutely was, and I jumped all over it.”
Ryan, who owns a career managerial record of 515-472, said he will do some things differently in his new job. Although he felt a competitive drive and won a lot of games and two league championships, he knows the role of a minor league manager isn’t necessarily to win games, but instead to develop his players so they can get to the major leagues.
He’s now taking a similar philosophy that a lot of football coaches subscribe to, where you focus on the process of your work and let wins become the result, not the goal. Ryan said it’s something he admired about Hurdle, the former Pirates skipper, who befriended him the past few years.
“I love Clint Hurdle, man,” he said. “We would have these great conversations. But after we both got let go, we talked and he put it in perspective. He said, ‘Be where your feet are. Stay in that moment. Don’t worry about where you’ll be at the end of the year, just be the best you can be today and don’t worry about the future.’”
Without yet managing a game in South Bend, Ryan believes he’s already a better manager.
He believes he is working for an organization that is honest with him and values his skills as a communicator, a motivator and an instructor. He believes he has a lot of lessons he can pass along to his new players, with the biggest one being to never to forget how lucky they are to be ballplayers.
“I miss the game a lot right now,” Ryan said. “I miss the crack of the bat. I miss the making the lineup. I even miss the work days. I love this game so much, but it can be brutal. But you know, I’d rather be in the game and go through some issues and problems then not be in it at all. I won’t take it for granted anymore.”