BROOKVILLE — S&T Bank forced a decisive Game 3 with a 6-5 win over Brookville in the Indiana County Youth Legion baseball championship series Tuesday evening.
Brookville, the fourth-place team in the regular season, was coming off Monday’s 10-8 win after kocking out regular-season champion S.W. Jack in the semifinals. Game 3 is this evening at Punxsuawney.
S&T Bank took a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh and then held off Brookville.
Coy Martino came on in relief of Nolan Stahlman to get a game-ending strikeout after S&T Bank committed three errors that moved Brookville within striking distance.
Brookville started the seventh with an error, Joel Burton’s double and another error that allowed two runs to score, but it looked like S&T Bank would escape after Stahlman got consecutive outs. But Owen Fleming singled in a run, a walk loaded the bases, and Stahlman hit Pierson Ruhlman with a pitch that forced in a run to make it 6-4.
Martino came on in relief, and the fifth run scored on an error before he ended the game with a strikeout.
S&T Bank scored three times in the first on an error and Austin Fischer’s two-run single and added two runs in the fourth on sacrifice flies by Donny Bender and Martino.
An important sixth run scored in the top of the seventh on an error.