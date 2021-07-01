S.W. Jack needed only three innings to dispose of S&T Bank in an 18-3 romp in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Tuesday.
S.W. Jack scored three runs in the first inning, six in the second and nine in the third to invoke the 15-run mercy rule.
The Drillers used four hits and 10 walks to run away with the win. Mason Raglani was the only player with two hits in the game, and he drove in two runs. Tristan Redinger and Michael Dolan each had three RBIs. Hunter Martin drew three walks and scored four runs, and Trevor Smith scored three times after stroking a hit and drawing two walks.
Garret Minnick picked up the win, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out one and walking two.
Donny Bender had two RBIs for S&T Bank, which opened the day with a 14-4 win over Walbeck Insurance. The game lasted six innings, with S&T Bank scoring all of its runs after the second inning and wiping out a 3-0 deficit.
Coy Martino and Donny Bender each had three hits for S&T Bank. They combined for six RBIs, with Bender driving in four runs. Justin Miller and Seth Moore each had two hits and two RBIs.
Moore pitched a complete game, striking out eight without issuing a walk. He yielded six hits.
Noah Turk, Matt Zerfoss and Andrew Fisher each had an RBI for Walbeck Insurance.
Holuta finishes in tie for 13th at golf tourney
PITTSBURGH — Indiana’s Matt Holuta finished in a tie for 13th place at the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational golf tournament at the Pittsburgh Field Club on Wednesday.
Holuta finished at 7-over-par 287 with rounds of 71-71-72-73. The tournament began with two rounds Monday to determine the 40-player cut for Tuesday’s third round and Wednesday’s final round.
Chase Koepka, the younger brother of PGA Tour player Brooks Koepka, won in a playoff with Patrick Flavin. Both finished at 3-under 277 and were the only players in the field to shoot under par.